"The king he is" — Fans celebrate Jimin's "WHO" becoming the best-selling song of the 2020s by a K-pop soloist in the US and UK

Jimin’s solo track Who has reached yet another historic milestone, becoming the highest-selling song of the 2020s by a K-pop soloist in both the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, Who has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA for selling over 2 million units.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) recently awarded the song a Gold certification, recognizing it for surpassing 400,000 units sold. This milestone makes Who the first solo song by a Korean soloist to receive this prestigious certification in the UK since PSY’s iconic Gangnam Style in 2012.

The BTS member, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, achieved this feat with his pre-recorded song, which was released after he was enlisted and continues to dominate global charts. Fans took to social media to celebrate the achievement, calling him a "king" for his continued impact even during enlistment.

"He owns the two biggest music markets like the king he is," tweeted a fan on X.

"the way he literally dropped this while in the barracks 😭 wow jyamaaan," wrote a netizen.

"So proud of Jimin and his fans! Art should always triumph over industry machinations. This song and mv is so good!" said another netizen.

"A WHOLE DECADE?! Jimin really did THAT! Jimin's influence is on another level! To set this kind of record in not even a year is insane. He’s truly the definition of a global superstar! An icon, a legend, THE standard," commented a fan.

"How I feel knowing he's achieving everything on his own without leeching&company support but just pure love of his loyal fans.😎Let's be strong together and support him endlessly🤍," added another fan.

Many fans expressed their delight at Jimin's success, and also encouraged each other to show more support for the song.

"That's insane! Let's give Who even more love all around the world. Congratulations Jimin 👏," wrote a user.

"Jimin becomes the best-selling K-soloist of the 2020s in decade in both the US and UK, simultaneously with “Who”. Despite not being promoting in both countries, proving once again his impact and popularity in the biggest music markets," said another user.

"A DECADE? ARE YOU KIDDING ME!! Jimin’s impact is absolutely insane! The best-selling K-pop soloist song of the entire 2020s in both the US and UK? His influence is truly unmatched. KING behavior!" commented a fan.

"Oh, how proud I am, my God, all this in practice and without any support from the shitty company," added another fan.

Jimin's Who dominates global charts, earns multiple nominations, and breaks records

Who is a single by South Korean artist Jimin of BTS, released on July 19, 2024, as the lead track from his second studio album, Muse, under Big Hit Music. The song quickly rose to prominence, topping streaming platforms and securing the number one spot on Spotify's daily global rankings.

It made a significant debut in the UK, landing at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart by July 26, 2024, marking Jimin's highest-charting solo single in the country. The song made a return to the UK top 5 in January 2025, solidifying its long-term impact.

In the United States, Who debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 3, 2024, marking the highest-charting new entry of that week. It also became the best-selling song of its release week, topping the Digital Song Sales chart.

This achievement added to the singer songwriter’s record, as it was his sixth number one on the chart, making him the K-pop soloist with the most number-one entries. The song's debut week also saw it accumulate 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales worldwide, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

In addition to its success in the U.S., Who topped the Global Excl. US chart with 76 million streams and 76,000 sales from non-US territories. The song maintained its dominance for a second consecutive week, continuing to rack up impressive global streams and sales figures.

The artist also garnered multiple awards for this song. These awards include 3 Melon Weekly Popularity awards for the weeks of July 29, August 5, and August 19, 2024, and a music show win on M Countdown on August 8.

The song's popularity transcended the K-pop scene, making its way into international sports venues. On February 9, 2025, it was played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese. This marked a significant cultural moment, as the song was featured in one of Italy’s largest stadiums.

In recognition of its widespread impact, Who also earned 3 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including K-pop Song of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics. The idol, along with his fellow band member Jungkook, is also nominated for Favorite On-Screen Duo for Are You Sure?!. The awards ceremony is set to take place on March 17, 2025.

Currently, Jimin is serving his mandatory military service in South Korea alongside several of his BTS bandmates, with their discharge scheduled for June 2025.

