"Peak masculinity"- Fans left stunned as BTS' Jin flexes nearly 40kg grip strength after declaring himself a "princess"

On February 18, 2025, BANGTAN TV released episode 22 of Run Jin on BTS's official YouTube channel BANGTANTV (@BTS), featuring BTS’ Jin taking on rock climbing. Titled Jin vs Jin (feat. Climbing), the episode followed the singer-songwriter as he learned the basics of the sport.

Before starting, the coach suggested a grip strength test to gauge the idol's ability to support his weight. He explained:

“For men, if they get around 40kg, that’s pretty strong. If you don’t get over 30kg, you might want to work on it.”

As the artist approached the device to test his grip, he hesitated for a moment and casually remarked:

“I’m a princess though.”

The on-screen caption humorously captured his concern with, “Worried / I’m a princess...”. Despite his lighthearted comment, the BTS member proceeded to pull an impressive 37.3kg, nearly reaching the 40kg mark that the coach had set as a benchmark for strength.

The moment quickly gained traction, with many celebrating his mix of humor and sheer power. Social media was flooded with reactions with one ARMY (BTS fandom name) commenting,

"peak masculinity....i need him"

"Jin is the best version of a man. The gentleness that comes only when you are actually strong. To be so secure, so content. Perfect," shared one netizen.

"That's what a man who's so secure in his masculinity looks like, oh jin,you're so attractive," wrote another X user.

"I loved seeing how athletic Jin was in this episode. I think he often goofs and downplays his natural abilities. I did remember that he had surgery on his hand before the Grammys in 2022 and I worried a bit. He must be completely healed because he had no problem climbing," shared an individual on X.

"Just how much secure of your masculinity a man has to be to call themselves a "princess"? He is indeed THAT MAN. A MAN," read a comment on X.

Fans were also buzzing about the BTS member repeatedly referring to himself as a "princess".

"So what's the count? 😭 How many times has he reffered to himself by princess now? 🥹🥰😍" said one ARMY.

"Seokjin constantly referring himself as a princess and not giving af about toxic masculinity is everything," shared one netizen.

"Jin being the leader of 'Princess seokjin' club and we love to see that. Hell yeah jin you are my princess," read another comment on X.

"My heart melted when I watched this episode. He is putting himself in so much pain and trouble just to make us laugh and have a great time. Even my so called family members didn't do anything for me just for a smile. I'm forever indebted to Jin 💜😭" added another fan.

BTS' Jin faces unexpected escape room challenge in Run Jin episode 23 preview

Episode 22 released on February 18, 2025, ended with an intriguing preview of episode 23, sparking excitement among fans. The short 10-second clip teased the Running Wild singer facing a new challenge—an escape room.

The preview showed the BTS member being led into the room against his will, visibly confused as he questioned those around him about his location. Soon, he was given a task: escape within a limited time.

The footage then captured the singer-songwriter attempting to find a way out, even calling for help at one point. Just as the tension peaked, a door suddenly opened, startling him.

The teaser quickly spread across social media, generating buzz within the fandom. Fans are eager to see how he tackles the challenge and whether he can escape before time runs out. The episode will be released on February 25, 2025.

Since his military discharge in June 2024, the eldest BTS member has made multiple variety show appearances beyond his own variety show. He has been featured in I'm Glad You Got a Good Rest, K-Star Next Door, and Handsome Guys. Additionally, he is set to join Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang as a regular cast member.

Earlier, the Billboard singer released his second original soundtrack, Close to You, for the drama When the Stars Gossip on January 26, 2025. The song quickly soared to #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. By February 11, 2025, it had reached the top of the Amazon Music Chart and claimed the #1 spot on the Amazon Best Sellers chart.

On February 13, 2025, reports confirmed that Happy, the singer’s debut solo album, sold 953,000 copies in its first week. This made it top Hanteo Chart’s daily album rankings and became the best-selling solo album in Korea for 2024.

Fans are excited to see what the artist has in store next, eagerly anticipating his future projects and musical ventures.

