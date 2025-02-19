"He can ace any sport"— Fans go gaga over BTS' Jin 's rock climbing skills in 'Run Jin' Ep 22   

On February 18, 2025, BANGTAN TV YouTube Channel dropped BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 22, titled Jin vs Jin (feat. climbing). During the segment, the male artist showcased his rock-climbing skills, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

BTS' Jin used his core strength and flexibility to climb the rocks, sometimes taking the help of the small stones cemented on the wall and making his way across the upper wall. However, the male artist succeeded in completing the mission with his perseverance and determination.

Subsequently, the clips from the episode circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over his athletic strength. Praising his ability to execute any sport, an X user tweeted:

"d*mn look at him go. Our athletic king seokjin proving it once again that he can ace any sport, you’re doing amazing sweetie."

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @jinthestandard)

The fandom praised BTS' Jin's flexibility. They stated that his rock climbing was pro-level.

"gosh the way he is climbing up and moving his legs - his body is so flexible and his grip is so strong - the rocks where he placed his feet are so small," a fan reacted.

"He’s doing this without any harness or anything attached to him king," a fan shared.

"wow wow the jump is so so cool. he let go his hands and jumped up. it looks PRO LEVEL ROCK CLIMBING," a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned he was truly inspiring and could overcome any struggle.

"He can overcome any obstacle...he's truly inspiring with he's words and actions," a user reacted.

"Jin is truly athletic, at his first climbing session with an instructor he’s already at upper intermediate level," a user shared.

"He does everything so effortlessly," a user commented.

BTS' Jin's upcoming Run Jin episode featured the male artist in an escape room setting

In the preview for Run Jin episode 23, BTS' Jin was being abducted to an escape room, from where he could find no way out. He kept asking people about his whereabouts, and eventually discovered that he was trapped. As he was kidnapped, he tried to find the ways to escape. The clip concluded by showcasing someone opening the door of the room and the idol getting shocked.

In recent news, the male artist was featured in Alo Yoga's Wellness Begins with Self-Love campaign. He featured the latest collections from the brand.

Run Jin Episode 23 is slated to premiere on February 23, 2025, at 9 pm Korean Standard Time on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

