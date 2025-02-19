"Excited for next episode"— Fans react as BTS' Jin drops preview for Run Jin Ep 23 in an escape room setting

On February 18, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped Run Jin episode 22, featuring BTS' Jin, on its official YouTube Channel. It featured the preview for the variety show's episode 23, which showcases the male artist in an escape room setting.

The 25-second clip showcased the K-idol being taken to an escape room against his will. He asked the unidentified people about his whereabouts and the place where he was trapped. Subsequently, he was asked to break away from the room within a limited time duration. He would try to go out and call for help. The preview concluded with someone opening a door, and Jin was frightened.

The preview for episode 23 circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The fandom expressed enthusiasm to watch BTS' Jin escaping the room within a restricted time.

"Omg I'm excited for next episode," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that they loved the production quality of BTS' Jin's Run Jin episodes.

"I love it!!!!! When you do these episodes, you are a genius. And I love your production team even more because they are my favorite episodes, I like all the episodes, but these... They are adrenaline!! ..I can't explain it to you, thank you for these episodes," a fan reacted.

"Omg finally a Run Jin episode in Escape Rooms! Remember how he aced that Run BTS escape room episode? I just know he’ll be able to escape this," a fan shared.

"crying they're either always making seokjin do something athletic on the show or something that will scare him like hell," a fan commented.

The fandom mentioned that they were reminded of the BTS Run episodes.

"SEOKJIN WILL BE IN ESCAPE ROOM- IT SOUNDS FUN. memories of bts run flooding in. next week will be awesome too," a user reacted.

"They need to leave the poor man alone he must be traumatised atp," a user shared.

"run jin producers have some vendetta against him atp,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

On February 18, 2025, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse where he wished fellow group member j-hope a Happy Birthday. He shared the post asking him out for a meal.

"happy birthday hob-ah. It's your birthday, have you eaten? If you haven't eaten yet, I'll buy you a spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it's what I like)," he added.

The male artist released his solo debut album Happy on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks— Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come To You.

BTS' Jin was featured in Alo Yoga's campaign titled, Wellness Begins with Self-Love.

