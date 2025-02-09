"I try not to take things too seriously"-BTS' Jin dishes about tackling good and bad things in Life with GQ Korea

On February 9, 2025, GQ Korea dropped notes from BTS' Jin's interview through the official Instagram account. While answering the question, the male artist dished about tackling good and bad things in Life. He added, as translated by X user @nightstar1201:

"I try not to take things too seriously, whether they're good or bad. Life brings all sorts of things, and I try to maintain calm as much as possible. I always believe that if I don’t get too shaken up, I can find a peaceful state of mind."

For those unversed, BTS' Jin graced GQ Korea's January 2025 issue, featuring Jin. It was released on January 10, 2025. The interview featured the male artist answering Shizuko Mizuta's question about the qualities needed to become a modern gentleman.

The query was part of <Go Japan> concept of TOKYO NEW GENTLEMAN. Subsequently, GQ Korea shared additional notes on Instagram that were not featured in the issue.

BTS' Jin disclosed about finding peace in the crisis state

The Happy singer disclosed that Life has varied challenges to offer. However, he tried to maintain peace as much as possible. He believed that if he did not get shaken up, he could discover a peaceful state of mind. The singer mentioned that he was just an ordinary person and that everyone could strive to become a better person. Jin added, as translated by X user @nightstar1201:

"I want to tell you, 'You can do it.' I don't think I have any special talents: I'm just an ordinary person. I've simply done my best at the role I was given. And I believe I've achieved good results because I met wonderful people along the way. I want to tell you, 'Anyone can do it."

The male artist further disclosed how people could safeguard themselves from losing their peace. He added, as translated by X user @nightstar1201:

"I hope you don't lose your peace of mind. Even in the midst of business, I hope you find a way to make yourself happy without losing yourself. That's different from being selfish. At least, that's what I want, and I believe I'm doing it."

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin previously described the following details about how an individual could become a modern gentleman. He kick-started his answer by mentioning that it was best to be in a good mood. He talked about the inner beauty and added, as translated by X user @nightstar1201:

"It's best to be in a good mood. Therefore, I think a gentleman is a person who has not only behavioral manners but also inner manners that recognize and approach a person's feelings. In basic terms, I think Gentleman are people who also have manners. Behavioral manners, as well as the inner parts, the understanding of another person's feelings, the approaching part, etc, which are invisible to the eye."

He stated that it was best to have good feelings and get along with everyone. He emphasized the necessity of developing external and internal beauty.

In recent news, BTS' Jin was featured in Alo Yoga's latest campaign titled 'Wellness Begins with Self-Love."

