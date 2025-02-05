  • home icon
"Former League Of Legends gamer BESTIES"— Fans elated to see BTOB's Eunkwang and BTS' Jin's reunion after ten years

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 05, 2025 03:24 GMT
Fans elated to see BTOB's Eunkwang and BTS' Jin's reunion after ten years (Image via @bts_bighit/ X)

On February 4, 2025, BTOB's Eunkwang and BTS' Jin reunited after ten years on the latter's variety program, leaving the K-pop community elated. The duo were featured on the Run Jin's Variety Show Extravaganza 1 episode 20. As the Eunkwang entered the segment, he said:

"It's been ten years since we last met. I'm working hard, I'm watching everything you do."

BTOB's Eunkwang was part of BTS' Jin's gaming crew, titled We are the Strongest Idols. The other members, included were Vixx Ken, Bap Youngjae, VIINI, Park Jihoon, amongst others.

Subsequently, the duo's much-awaited reunion and interaction from the Run Jin show circulated on social media. The fandom could not stop gushing over their conversations and onscreen chemistry.

"Finally After how many years of manifestations I can see the reunion of BTOB Seo Eunkwang and BTS Kim Seokjin in one frame. Former League Of Legends gamer BESTIES," an X user tweeted.

The fandom observed that BTOB's Eunkwang was always supportive of BTS' Jin. They loved how the former continued to showcase his support for the latter throughout the years.

"eunkwang has always been so kind and supportive love him sm," a fan reacted.
"oh how i love when seokjin surrounded by nice people who always support him and give his energy and love back," a fan shared.
"I really really love eunkwang he's so pure I trust in his love for seokjin," a fan commented.

Internet users also wished that the duo would collaborate in the future and flaunt their vocal range.

"Eunkwang clips that his fans made on tiktok and he's hella funny...his humor and energy with Jin is a match that we needed," a user reacted.
"Pls collab... the vocals would go craaaazy," a user shared.
"ohhhh its Eunkwang! this ep is about to be so unhinged and hilarious. Kinda wish Ken joined them," a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

BTS' Jin released the original soundtrack of Close to You on January 26, 2025, for the ongoing space and romance drama When The Stars Gossip. The series features a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin.

The male artist released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2025. It was dropped through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come To You.

In recent news, BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 21 will be released on February 11, 2025. It will be premiered on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
