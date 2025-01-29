"This is So fun" — Fans excited as BTS' Jin drops Run Jin episode 20 teaser featuring a variety show setting

On January 28, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped episode 19 of BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 19, titled Gymnastics Day, through the official YouTube channel. The clip featured the preview for the upcoming episode 20 set against the backdrop of a variety show setting.

The thirty-three-second clip featured the male artist enjoying several entertaining games with the other guests, including Shin Bong-sun, Lee Yong-jin, Heo Kyunghwan, and Seo Eunkwang. The play included games such as Tray Karaoke, Kung-kung-dda, and Finding X-Man.

Subsequently, the latest clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted that the forthcoming episode would be fun.

"This is So Fun."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The fandom expressed elation about BTS' Jin reuniting with his old staff and friends. They were enthusiastic about seeing BTOB Eun-Kwang and the Moon singer's interaction in episode 20.

"Run Jin EP.20 will have 4 new guests and Eunkwang of BTOB included. What I love about his show & the staff is they're reuniting him with his old-time friends. Eunkwang is part & seemed to be the leader of the gaming crew "We're the Strongest Idols"."- a fan reacted.

"SEOKJIN AND EUNKWANG GUYS RUN JIN IS THE BESTE OF THE BEST,"- a fan shared.

"Ohhh omgggg another fun and chaotic run jin episode next week lets gooooo,"- a fan commented.

Many internet users expressed their excitement about seeing the upcoming games in the episode.

"Oh! Looks like another fun episode is coming! I think Jin and Eunkwang will match each other’s energy well,"- a user reacted.

"He is well versed because of BTS members run BTS episode this will be fun,"- a user shared.

"I'm obsessed with just how deep Seokjin's love for variety shows goes, we're doing x-man next week?? What a throwback,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's latest activity

BTS' Jin released his first mini-album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record featured Running Wild as the title track. The physical piece has been available in versions like Imagine, Navigate, and Weverse Album (QR). Happy featured six tracks, which have been listed below:

Running Wild I'll Be There Another Level Falling Heart on the Window (with Wendy) I will Come to You

Following the release of the mini-album, it sold over 852,409 copies within the first day. The record debuted at the No.4th position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 20 is slated to premiere on February 4, 2025, at 9 pm Korean Standard Time on the official YouTube Channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback