"GONNA BE SO GREAT" - Fans excited as Jangchung Arena stage gets ready for BTS' Jin's Happy performance

On November 14, 2024, multiple pictures and videos of the Jangchung Arena stage, where BTS' Jin would perform the latest tracks of his recently released album, Happy, circulated on social media. The venue was adorned with a huge banner featuring Jin's portrait and the record's main poster. The stairs and window panels were decorated with colorful lights and flower-shaped elements. A heart-shaped signboard was also installed beside the stairs to welcome the guests.

The glimpse of Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea, decorated with colorful lights and banners of the male artist, left BTS ARMYs impressed. They took to social media to express their excitement about the forthcoming event, and an X user tweeted:

"GONNA BE SO GREAT! ITS HISTORY TO WITNESS JIN IN PERSON."

The fandom stated that everything was illuminating around Jangchung Arena, and they could not wait to see BTS' Jin hitting the stage.

"I'm so excited for Jin's Happy stage this weekend! It's been so long since I was up in the middle of the night for a livestream event," a fan reacted.

"This is soooooo pretty!! So excited for Jin to be on stage again and be with Army." A fan shared.

"JANGCHUNG ARENA IS READY FOR JIN's "HAPPY" SPECIAL STAGE!! PLS THE BANNERS ,EVERYTHING IS JUST SO PRETTY," a fan commented.

Some fans expressed their joy about the other ARMYs attending the event. However, some were envious because they could not attend the event.

"So "happy" for those who can attend but I'm also a bit envious..." a user reacted.

"It looks fantastic and I hope everyone there in person has a great time. We will be with you in spirit online!!!" A user shared.

"I wish every ARMY who is there this weekend a wonderful and happy time with Jin," a user commented.

More details regarding BTS' Jin's Happy stage event

On October 24, 2024, BigHit Music took to the South Korean artist platform Weverse, where they shared details about BTS' Jin's Happy special stage. The venue details for the event have been provided below:

The first performance will be on November 16, 2024, at 7 pm Korean Standard Time. The second performance will be on November 17, 2024, at 5 pm Korean Standard Time.

The forthcoming Happy special stage will include exclusive performances of tracks from the male artist's latest album. It will be prepared for BTS ARMYs. The event will incorporate behind-the-scenes talk sessions and other segments. The event will also be live-streamed on Weverse in real-time.

In recent news, BTS' Jin dropped his first studio debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured Running Wild as the title track and also featured Red Velvet's Wendy as a guest artist in the track Heart on the Window.

