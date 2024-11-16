"Wendy is an amazing singer" - Jin praises Wendy for their collaboration on Heart on the Window in recent interview

On November 16, 2024, BTS' Jin discussed his collaboration with Red Velvet's Wendy on their duet, Heart on the Window, in an interview with STARNEWS. He praised Wendy's vocal talent, saying:

“I’ve always known Wendy is an amazing singer, but working with her made me realize again just how talented she is."

He also admitted feeling nervous about doing a duet outside of BTS for the first time, worrying whether the collaboration would work well. However, the final outcome exceeded his expectations. He described the result as much better than he had imagined and expressed deep satisfaction with their work together.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Heart on the Window is a track from Jin's newly released album, Happy. The song was released on November 15 alongside the album. The duet has generated excitement among fans, who have praised the seamless blend of their voices.

"Since I had never done a duet with anyone outside BTS, I was worried about whether our voices would match. But the final result was so good that my worries felt unnecessary. It exceeded my expectations, and I’m very happy with it." said the artist.

Jin reflects on collaborations, gaming inspiration, and staying connected with fans

Expand Tweet

In an interview with STARNEWS, the singer-songwriter also discussed his music, collaborations, and personal projects. He reflected on working with MAX on the pre-released song of the album Happy, I'll Be There. The BTS member shared that he asked MAX to create the song with a band sound from the start. He said MAX tailored the melody to suit his vocal range and expressed satisfaction with the final result of I'll Be There.

He also spoke about ONE OK ROCK’s Toru, who played guitar for the song Falling. Jin mentioned his interest in guitar and his discussions with Toru about the sound. He revealed that the song originally had a gentler feel, but since the Happy album was created with live performances in mind, he requested more instrument sounds. With minimal feedback, Toru delivered a revised version that Jin appreciated and could work with quickly.

The Epiphany singer also revealed that he enjoys playing games, which inspired the lyrics for Another Level. He explained the concept reflects leveling up in dark-themed games, hoping gamers would enjoy listening to it during those moments.

Regarding his YouTube content RunJin!, he shared his most memorable experience. He recalled visiting an abandoned house in a folk village despite disliking scary situations. He took on the challenge after learning fans wanted it. Though initially hesitant, he was happy to see ARMY enjoy the video after its release.

When asked about fan recommendations for YouTube content, the idol said he was surprised by their suggestions. Many fans requested relaxed, talk-show-style videos, whereas he had expected more suggestions focused on overcoming hardships. He found their feedback interesting.

Jin also reflected on his active participation in various entertainment platforms. He shared that his motivation was to connect with fans quickly after completing military service. Appearances on programs, OTT platforms, and his YouTube content were his way of staying visible. To his future self in the interview, the artist said:

"Seokjin, you need to work even harder so ARMY can be happy. Don’t get tired, and keep working hard."

Heart On Window is a pop song. It is written by Alex Karlsson, Cho Yun Kyoung, Ellie Suh (153/Joombas), Lee Seuran, Pdogg, and Shorelle and produced by Pdogg.

Jin and Wendy's song Heart On Window has debuted at #9 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. Another track from the album, Running Wild, has topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart at #1. Meanwhile, his album Happy, released on November 15, has debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback