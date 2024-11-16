From Pride representation to animal safety: 4 things you missed in BTS' Jin's 'Running Wild' MV

BTS' Kim Seok-jin returned to the music industry with the release of his pre-release track, I'll Be There, on October 25, 2024, after serving in the military for 18 months from December 2022 to June 2024. After getting discharged from his mandatory enlistment, the idol released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024.

The album's lead track, Running Wild, was dropped with its official music video, which showcased an apocalyptic world, which is about to end as several meteors crash on the planet. Furthermore, the video included hidden elements like Pride representation, a puppy's baby photo flashbacks, and more. Let's dive into it.

4 things you might have missed in BTS' Jin's Running Wild MV

Here are four things that might have been missed by fans:

1) Pride representation

At the beginning of the music video, Jin could be seen walking out of a café with his pet dog (border collie). He sees people running on the streets in panic as several meteors start falling from the sky. He calmly watches the world coming to an end; he takes a look at his dog and decides to spend his last few moments with the dog being happy.

As he walks on and stops to take a look both ways before crossing the road, a disc-shaped prop is seen behind him, representing the LGBTQIA+ community's Pride flag.

The BTS idol standing in front of the pride flag. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

2) Involvement of the animal safety department

The MV shows a dog named Tango featured beside the Grammy-nominated musician. The dog represents loyalty, guidance, love, and protection. It also symbolizes ARMY's relationship with BTS and how the loyal fanbase shields the BTS members from everything and supports them no matter what.

Furthermore, in the MV description box, the agency credited the Animal Safety Department and animal trainers like Jubel Chen, Thomas Maple, and Amy Rodriguez.

Animal protection credit below the MV. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

3) H4PP7 car number plate & date

The Running Wild video shows Jin driving a Mustang with an "H4PP7" number plate. The "A" is written as the number "4," representing the idol's birthday, which falls on December 4. Furthermore, the "Y" was turned to be written as the number "7," representing BTS and its seven members.

This is not the first time that BTS members have subtly represented their band and members in their solo music projects. Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, j-hope, Namjoon, and Taehyung have previously used seven dancers, or props, to highlight the group and their connection, interweaving their stories and personal projects.

H4PP7 car number plate. (Image via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

4) Flashback of a puppy's baby photographs

Jin's Running Wild music video shows his friendship and relationship with his companion and best mate—his pet dog named Tango. The video also shows the flashback of Tango's childhood puppy photographs, which were taken of a different puppy named Cash. The video highlights how even in his final moments, Jin's last thoughts were about his dog and its childhood.

As the world comes to an end with meteors crashing, he tries to play and hug Tango and watches the world burn—symbolizing the importance of finding happiness and being with their loved ones till the end.

Flashback of a puppy's baby photographs. (Images via YouTube/HYBE LABELS)

Happy has six tracks and is available on all global music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Genie, Deezer, and more.

