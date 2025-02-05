"His lower vibrato is so pretty"—Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's live vocals in Run Jin episode 20        

On February 4, 2025, BTS' Jin was spotted singing the track Apt by veteran musician Yoon Soo-il in episode 20 of Run Jin. The latest segment was titled Variety Show Extravaganza 1. The artist sang the lyrics in a low tone on the live broadcast, leaving the fandom amazed.

Subsequently, the Happy singer's video clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They appreciated the idol's vocals, and an X user tweeted:

"His lower vibrato is so pretty."

The fandom expressed their longing for BTS' Jin and stated they are missing him. The mentioned that he is the greatest singer of all time.

"I miss his singing so much. how lovely he sounds," a fan reacted.

"Even if it's for the sake of a silly game and a song Seokjin does not know the moment he starts singing??? absolutely astonishing the pretty silver voice the beautiful tone is natural to him," a fan shared.

"THE VOCALS?? THE VIBRATO ESPECIALLY AT THE END NOTE??? THE GREATEST SINGER EVER JIN," a fan commented.

The fandom praised BTS' Jin's vocals, calling it "smooth like butter."

"How do you serve top vocals in less than 3 seconds," a user reacted.

"He's vocal king, silver voice, can't wait to see him perform the track live," a user shared.

"Smooth like butter vocals," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin founded Yesan Doga to disseminate traditional Korean liquor

The South Korean media outlet Star Today reported on December 11, 2024, that BTS' Jin co-founded an agricultural corporation Yesan Doga, with Baek Jong-won. The artist emerged as the first member of the group to embark on a personal business apart from the entertainment sector.

He reportedly launched the traditional Korean liquor, IGIN, disseminated by the agricultural corporation. Additionally, the duo previously established the agricultural corporation Jini’s Lamp two years ago (December 2022).

In response to the report about the launch of new business, BigHit Music released the following statement, as translated by Soompi:

"We ask for your understanding that it is difficult for us to confirm this information.”

The K-pop idol dropped his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. It consisted of six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come To You.

Run Jin episode 21, featuring extended special guests Seo Eunkwang, Shin Bongsun, Heo Kyunghwan, and Lee Yongjin, is slated to premiere on February 11, 2025, at 9 pm KST (Korean Standard Time).

