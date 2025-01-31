"His core strength is so impressive"— Fans proud of BTS' Jin's athleticism in the latest Run Jin episode 19

On January 28, 2025, BANGTAN TV released episode 19 of BTS' Jin's variety program, Run Jin, through the official YouTube channel. In the latest segment, the artist left fans speechless with his core strength. He did multiple gymnastic exercises on different equipment, including the vault, floor, parallel bars, pommel horse, horizontal bar, and rings.

During the rings event, he lifted himself up and ate the snacks hanging in the sky, showcasing his core strength.

He successfully executed a pull-up and a forward roll on his first try. He went through the horizontal bar, followed by rolling forward on the vault. The singer then went for a quick forward roll on the mat and popped a balloon in an instant. He also managed to jump over the pommel horse. Throughout the episode, he received compliments from expert gymnast Yang Hakseon.

Clips from the episode circulated on social media, highlighting BTS' Jin's flexibility, core strength, muscular power, and ability to perform challenging gymnastic exercises. Fans expressed their pride in the artist, with one user on X tweeting:

"Seokjin did it so so well. He is so cool. He was able to eat the snack. His core strength is so impressive."

Others stated that Run Jin episode 19 was all about BTS' Jin flexing his athletic core strength. Many opined that there should be a Netflix show featuring him showcasing his power.

"The whole episode was just Jin flexing his athletic core strength and it's so HOT," a fan reacted.

"Maybe there needs to be a netflix show called Strongman Kim Seokjin," another fan shared.

"omfg hello kim seokjin did that pull up & forward roll in one go at his first try wow god everyday this man literally just keeps on becoming the hottest man ever," an X user mentioned.

Fans continued to shower praise on the artist's strength.

"it has been proven a lot of times how he has such insane core strength but here i am being amazed every damn time," an X user reacted.

"I knew Jin is very good at sports and seeing from last 2 episodes how great is his cure strength like i was in awe," another user shared.

"He’s so strong and flexible his core strength is not a joke man," one X user mentioned.

BTS' Jin's Close to You debuted at No.5 on US iTunes

BTS' Jin much-anticipated original soundtrack, Close To You, was released on January 26, 2025, for the ongoing romance and space drama When The Stars Gossip. The song debuted at No.5 position on the US iTunes Top Songs Chart and gained over 1,250,014 streams on Spotify.

In recent news, BTS' Jin released his much-awaited solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The album features six tracks, including I'll Be There, Running Wild, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Run Jin episode 20 is slated to premiere on February 4, 2025, on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel at 9 pm KST. It is expected to feature special guests Seo Eun-kwang, Shin Bong-sun, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Lee Yong-jin.

