"No one can beat him"— Fans proud as BTS' Jin emerges as the most popular K-pop artist in Germany  

On January 25, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jin emerged as Germany's most popular K-pop artist. The Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) announced the '5 Best Hallyu Contents of 2024 Selected by KOFICE Overseas Correspondents' through the magazine Hallyu Now.

The KOFICE, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, surveyed 17 countries from October 15 to October 31, 2024.

BTS' Jin's pre-released single I'll Be There was placed first in Germany's 'Top/Best 5 Hallyu Contents of 2024.' His other track, Super Tuna, was ranked fifth. Subsequently, Jin emerged as the most prominent and famous K-pop artist in Germany by occupying the two positions in '5 Best Hallyu Contents of 2024.'

His latest milestone went viral on the internet. The fandom expressed pride in the idol, and an X user tweeted:

"This is what we can expect from uri Jin!! No one can beat him when it comes to Popularity in Germany."

The fandom mentioned BTS' Jin continued to cement himself as the most influential and impactful artist in Germany.

"BTS Jin made its presence as the most popular in Germany," a fan reacted.

"With his latest tracks I'll Be There jin proved his unmatched influence and impact in Germany," a fan shared.

"Proud of you jinnie," a fan mentioned.

Many praised his vocals and visuals:

"Since Jin made his return from military, he's shaking not only Korean industry but also countries such as USA, Germany, Japan, and other locations with his meaningful music. That is the reason everyone loves him," a user reacted.

"No wonder, he is called a “KING”. His visuals, silver voice, manners, heart, everything makes him shine like an emperor! More power and success to Jin," a user shared.

BTS' Jin released Close to You OST for When The Stars Gossip

On January 26, 2025, BTS' Jin released the original soundtrack Close to You for the romance and space drama When The Stars Gossip on the audio-listening platform Spotify. The song debuted with 1,250,014 streams on the platform and charted at No. 5 on US iTunes.

Close to You secured a second day at the No.1 spot on the European iTunes Song chart and the second position on the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart for the second consecutive day. It reached the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 49 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Latvia, and other locations.

Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music.

