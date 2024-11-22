“We are their babies”— Fans emotional as BTS' Jin opens up about his happy memories

On November 22, 2024, BTS' Jin opened up about his happy memories while appearing on K-pop On! Spotify, sending the internet into a meltdown. The program's latest interview was shared on its official YouTube channel under the title Jin allows fate to make his kkakdugi| Spotify Happy House. The idol appeared on the show to promote his debut solo album, Happy.

During the episode, Jin was asked about a happy memory that makes him smile. In response, the K-pop idol mentioned:

"I think the members will all say the same. When we have concerts. It's the happiest memory that puts a smile on my face, and if I had to choose part of it after the main concert ends and we're preparing for the encore. The fans will sing on their own or do the wave. There's a point when the fans do something together. Just thinking about the moment makes me "So cute." I smile the most then."

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media, and the fandom was moved to tears. They were overwhelmed by BTS' Jin's response, and an ARMY tweeted that they were the band's "babies."

"We are their babies fr."

The fandom was glad to know about BTS Jin's perspective on how members felt after they had prepared a gift for them.

"the fact the members probably go on about their day and sometimes might have a moment where they think about how cute we are during concerts??? I already knew that they most likely do things like that but ygsfjitv,"- a fan reacted.

"They feel proud of ARMY I know it,"- a fan shared.

"MANIFESTING BTS CONCERTS I HAVEN’T TICKED A PHYSICAL LIVE CONCERT OFF MY BUCKET LIST YET! Meanwhile stream for #JIN and I’ve got a feeling HOBI’s gonna have another album coming up I can’t wait,"- a fan commented.

Many fans became emotional after learning about BTS' Jin's happiest memory.

"They really miss performing together we'll be together Jin very soon,"- a user reacted.

"the fondness when he speaks about ARMYs... sedate me,"- a user shared.

"Me sobbing to myself,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin recently made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

On November 20, 2024, BTS' Jin made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show to promote his recently released debut solo album, Happy. During the program, the idol discussed on various topics, including his recent military discharge, RM playing the saxophone at his discharge ceremony, his track Super Tuna, and much more.

Jin also taught the dance steps of the track Super Tuna to the comedian and host Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, Jin delivered a performance on Running Wild, the title track of his album Happy on the show. Subsequently, the fandom was impressed with the male artist's latest appearance.

In recent news, the K-pop idol released Running Wild (Remixes) album through BigHit Music on November 19, 2024.

