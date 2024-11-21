“Can someone magically teleport me to the show”: Fans excited as BTS' Jin appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'

On November 20, 2024, BTS' Jin appeared on 'Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show for the promotional activity of his solo debut album Happy, leaving the fandom ARMYs excited. The male had an interesting conversation with the American comedian and host and delivered an electrifying performance on his debut album's title track, Running Wild.

BTS' Jin talked about how members welcomed him on the day he was officially discharged after concluding eighteen months of service. Jimmy Fallon and the K-pop idol talked about how RM played saxophone at the discharge and his handsomeness. The male artist also revealed that he came up with the nickname 'Worldwide Handsome Jin' as it expressed his personality the best.

The Moon singer also taught Jimmy Fallon the choreography of Super Tuna. Subsequently, the idol talked about the differences between working on a solo and a group album. He added that he wished to express his opinions and thoughts through his recently released album Happy.

Subsequently, the idol's latest interview and performance on Running Wild circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Can someone magically teleport me to the show."

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show made their day. They felt grateful to the American host for looking after the male artist.

"JIN ON THE TONIGHT SHOW Jin's wit, him teaching Jimmy Fallon Super Tuna moves, the Lil anecdotes about the album & the flawless performance ,thus another day made by Jin,"- a fan reacted.

"Jimmy being so respectful as always. Thanks for taking good care of our Jinnie,"- a fan shared.

"Hahahahahahaha the collective screams of ARMY every time his shirt goes up what? THANK YOU JIMMY FALLON AND JIN STYLISTS,"- a fan commented.

The internet users also expressed their delight watching BTS' Jin enjoying the moment freely after discharge from the mandatory military service.

"we were right behind Jimmy when he announced Jin performing I’m gonna lose it fr,"- a user reacted.

"I feel very lucky to say that I've been ARMY long enough to have seen every BTS appearance on Jimmy Fallon. Jin looked so comfortable and happy tonight. The respect, fun, and love always shine through,"- a user shared.

"It felt surreal watching Jin on Jimmy Fallon. It’s been months and I still can’t believe we have him back. It’s another case of “WE’RE FINALLY HERE” moment. I’m happy seeing him out and about doing everything he wants to do and freely,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

BTS' Jin released his solo debut album Happy and Running Wild Remixes on November 15 and November 19, 2024, respectively. It was unveiled through BigHit Music and distributed through YG Plus and HYBE physically.

While the former featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You. Meanwhile, the male artist unveiled his successful remix album, Running Wild (Remixes), featuring eight tracks. The tracks were as follows:

Running Wild Running Wild (Instrumental) Running Wild (Extended Ver) Running Wild (Band Remix) Running Wild (Ballad Remix) Running Wild (Holiday Remix) Running Wild (Afropop Remix) Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

The male artist will make a guest appearance on Spotify K-pop On November 22, 2024, at 7 pm Korean Standard Time.

