"Is this a sitcom? If not, it should be!"- Fans react as BTS' Jin set to appear on K-Pop ON Spotify

On November 20, 2024, the audio streaming and listening platform Spotify officially announced that BTS' Jin would make a guest appearance on K-pop on Spotify for the promotion of his recently released album Happy. The latest news sent the fandom ARMYs into a frenzy. The platform also shared a video of the male artist through the official @KpopOnSpotify YouTube channel.

In the video, the male artist was spotted enjoying his freedom after his roommate left the room. However, as he was enjoying his quality time, his roommate called him and asked if everything was okay at the house. In response, Jin said everything was good. The roommate asked a second question about whether he messed up the house, to which he responded saying no.

Subsequently, the video circulated on social media, and the fandom could not get enough of BTS' Jin's latest entertainment video. An X user tweeted:

"Is this a sitcom? If not, it should be! Jin is just too entertaining."

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin's visuals looked great, and he felt secure while entertaining the audience.

"Bruh...how can Jin be this handsome? Like, how does that face exit? OMG,"- a fan reacted.

"Thats a happy person ,hes that person who feels secure and good in his skin & i get y his antis are mad i wud be too if I hate some1 and he is out there lyk this,"- a fan shared.

"Jin's such a natural comic,"- a fan commented.

Internet users also added that they felt glad that BTS' Jin was able to enjoy his freedom.

"I'm glad he's happy enjoying his life and doing what he wants. The best freedom is to be yourself. I'm waiting for his next song. country song Doing what you love is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness,"- a user reacted.

"OMG home alone Jinnie he is so cute ! Can’t wait to watch,"- a user shared.

"We are waiting that day,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin released Happy and Running Wild (Remixes)

BTS' Jin released his first mini album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Levek, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come to You. The record was dropped through BigHit Music and distributed via YG Plus and HYBE physically.

Subsequently, the Running Wild remixes was released on November 19, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured eight tracks, including:

Running Wild Running Wild (Instrumental) Running Wild (Extended Ver.) Running Wild (Band Ver.) Running Wild (Ballda Remix) Running Wild (Holiday Remix) Running Wild (Afropop Remix) Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

BTS' Jin will make a guest appearance on Spotify K-pop On on November 22, 2024, at 7 pm Korean Standard Time.

