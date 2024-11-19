"If there’s Jungkook I can play fight with him"- Fans react to BTS' Jin missing group members 

On November 19, 2024, BTS' Jin spoke about missing his fellow group members in an exclusive interview with TikTok Korea through the social media platform, garnering the attention of the fandom.

During the conversation, the male artist revealed how his solo activities got boring sometimes as the members have been serving in the military. He added that if Jungkook was present, he could have playfully fought with him. The idol mentioned, as translated by X user @sevenrchive:

"Oh, I miss my members these days. Going solo gets kind of boring sometimes. If there's Jungkook I can play fight with him...But now I don't have my members, and there's staff only. I can't play fight with the staffs."

Subsequently, the clip from the TikTok Korea interview circulated on social media, and fans were moved. They observed that BTS' Jin had been missing members and the Golden Maknae so much. An X user tweeted:

"Ohh, the way he said "If there's a Jungkook I can play fight with him" we can all agree that he misses golden Maknae so much."

The fandom stated that BTS members had the most longing for each other. They also agreed that the team members' support for each other makes the difficult path easy.

"realising bts miss bts way more than we can ever fathom never not makes me cry cause jungkook had said the exact same thing during his solo era about missing the loudness and noise of his bandmates in the green room,"- a fan reacted.

"It’s so true sometimes the support of your team makes everything easier. Here's to the ones who always have our backs,"- a fan shared.

""If there’s Jungkook I can play fight with him.But now I don’t have my members and the re’s staffs only, I can’t play fight with the staffs" OH MY I ALSO MISSED MY JINKOOK CUTE FIGHT AND BICKERING BETWEEN THE MEMBERS,"- a fan commented.

Many also commented on the Astronaut singer's bond with his bandmate Jungkook. They also expressed their sadness about missing him and the rest of the band.

"nobody misses bts more than bts themselves nobody loves bts more than bts themselves,"- a user reacted.

"Yeah...right...I need to remember to keep breathing 214 DAYS,"- a user shared.

"he’s always bringing up jungkook he misseshis his little baby that he raised,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's latest activities

On November 15, 2024, BTS' Jin released his much-anticipated debut album Happy through BigHit Music. The record featured Running Wild as the title track and five other tracks, including I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window, and I Will Come to You.

Subsequently, BTS' Jin unveiled the Running Wild Remixes on November 19, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time. The record featured eight tracks, including:

Running Wild Running Wild (Instrumental). Running Wild (Extended Ver.) Running Wild (Band Ver.) Running Wild (Ballad Remix) Running Wild (Holiday Remix) Running Wild (Afropop Remix) Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

The male artist has been appointed as the global brand ambassadors for major brands, including Gucci, Fred, Alo Yoga, and others.

