BTS' Jin announces upcoming album “Running Wild (Remixes)”, featuring eight tracks

On November 18, 2024, BigHit Music took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce the release of BTS' Jin's forthcoming album Running Wild (Remixes), featuring eight tracks. The record will incorporate remixes of the title track. The agency shared the following update after receiving an immense amount of support for the male artist's latest record.

For those unversed, the K-pop idol unveiled his first mini album, Happy, through BigHit Music. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE. The pop and new wave record featured Running Wild as the title track. It comprises five other tracks, including I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

BTS' Jin's upcoming album Running Wild (Remixes) will provide a presentation on the diverse takes for the title track

According to BigHit Music, Running Wild (Remixes) will present fresh, diverse takes for the title track. It will offer various genres, providing a different melody to the original's bright and hopeful vibe. The following eight tracks of the record have been provided below:

1. Running Wild

2. Running Wild (Instrumental)

3. Running Wild (Extended Ver.)

4. Running Wild (Band Ver.)

5. Running Wild (Ballad Remix)

6. Running Wild (Holiday Remix)

7. Running Wild (Afropop Remix)

8. Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

In recent news, BTS' Jin has organized a Happy special stage event where he performed the latest tracks from his album Happy, live. The two-day event occurred on November 16, at 7 pm Korean Standard Time, and November 17, 2024, at 5 pm Korean Standard Time, respectively. It was held at Jangchung Arena stage, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

At the event, the male artist presented behind-the-scenes, talk sessions, and other fun events to keep the ARMYs entertained. It was also broadcast on Weverse in real-time.

Meanwhile, Jin's "Happy" POP-UP: Running Wild to Happiness will occur on November 21, 2024, between 10:30 am and 7:20 pm Korean Standard Time. It will take place at B1 of the Hyundai Seoul, Yeouidaero, Yeongdeungpo-hu, Seoul, Rep. of South Korea.

Following the completion of BTS' Jin's eighteen months of military service, the artist embarked on an active career. He quickly rolled into the HYBE building and began a Weverse live interaction with fans as soon as he was discharged on June 12, 2024.

The next day, he organized an in-person FESTA event where he delivered electrifying performances of his solo hits. He also hugged 1000 ARMYs and interacted with them. BTS' Jin was appointed as the global brand ambassador for luxury brands, including Gucci, Fred, Alo Yoga, Laneige, and others.

Following the release of the male artist's latest record Happy, it debuted at the No.2 position on iTunes United States album charts. Running Wild (Remixes) is slated to release on November 19, 2024, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time.

