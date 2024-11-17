"Dominating music industry"- Fans proud as BTS' Jin's track 'Running Wild' charts at No.1 position on US iTunes

On November 16, 2024, Chart Data reported that BTS' Jin's recently released title track, Running Wild, peaked at the No.1 position on the US iTunes Top Songs charts, sending the fandom into a frenzy. According to the World Music Awards, the song also reached the top of the Worldwide and European iTunes song chart in over 70 countries. Subsequently, his latest album, Happy, topped the Worldwide and European iTunes Album Chart.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For those unversed, the male artist released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks, including Running Wild as the title track. The other tracks included were I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), and I will come to you.

Subsequently, BTS' Jin's latest milestone topping US iTunes Top Songs chart circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

Fans could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Dominating music industry with Running Wild."

Expand Tweet

The fandom showered praise on BTS' Jin's latest milestone and stated that he continued to showcase his talent through solo music.

"This just shows the world what true talent looks like! Congrats, JIN,"- a fan reacted.

"From BTS to solo success! JIN is unstoppable,"- a fan shared.

"Look who's running wild all the way to the top! Jin's voice must be like the Earth's guiding signal through the vast iTunes galaxy - you can't help but follow it to #1. Guess his fans took 'running wild' a bit literally, sprinting to their devices to hit that buy button. Congratulations, Jin! Now, shall we all take a moment to appreciate the universe's latest chart-topping celestial body,"- a fan commented.

The ARMYs expressed their gratitude to the fandom, who increased the sales numbers by purchasing the album and supporting BTS' Jin.

"Very grateful + thankful for this, thank you , US/PR ARMYs Keep buying, the TOTAL SALE NUMBERS are what IMPORTANT for many B/B charts Keep buying & defend this position,"- a user reacted.

"Breaking records and topping charts, JIN's 'Running Wild' is making waves in the US music scene,"- a user shared.

"Wow man this guy JIN is awesome. Kudos to him, may he reach the all time peak of his career,"- a user commented.

All tracks from BTS' Jin's album Happy debuted on Global Spotify

Following the release of Happy, all six tracks from the record debuted on the audio streaming and listening platform Global Spotify chart. Running Wild, I'll Be There, Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy), Another Level, Falling, and I Will Come to You recorded 4.94 M, 3.26 M, 1.79 M, 1.77, 1.68, and 1.63 million, respectively.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jin recently delivered electrifying performances on his newly released track at the Happy Stage event. It was held on November 16, 2024, at Jangchung Arena, Jang-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

The setlist for the event included Running Wild, Falling, I Will Come to You, Another Level, I'll Be There, Super Tuna, Moon, The Astronaut, and Running Wild with Alien Costume.

BTS' Jin's Happy stage event second day would take place on November 17, 2024, at 5 pm Korean Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback