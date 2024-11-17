“Left a space so far to fit the 12 of BTS & Red Velvet”- Fans react to Jin and Wendy’s ‘Heart on the Window’ live performance stage arrangement

On November 17, 2024, BTS’ Jin and Wendy gave their first live performance on the new song Heart on the Window. The duo’s track is part of Jin's solo debut album, HAPPY, released on November 15. The two artists performed together at the BTS member’s Special Stage Live event.

During their performance, Jin and Wendy stood at a noticeable distance on stage. Many admirers complimented their performance, but others emphasized their distance with amusing remarks. Fans flooded the internet with their reactions to Jin and Wendy’s Heart on the Window performance. One user on X wrote:

“wendy & jin left a space so far to fit the 12 of bts & red velvet. well i tried…”

One admirer found Jin and Wendy's social distance 'funny,' while another wished they would stand closer next time.

“They're amazing! But the social distancing is funny,” commented a fan.

“Hope next time they get closer and sing more to each other. It would be great,” wrote another X user.

“I would actually love to see them standing closer to one another for this. Is it just me? I might have a new ship,” commented a fan.

Another fan remarked how they could not believe that the performance happened:

“I can not believe this actually happened like if somebody told me 5 or even 2 years ago this would happen I would’ve laughed at them.”

One user mentioned the BTS member’s pink microphone, while another called Jin and Wendy’s union the 'best K-pop collaboration.’

“not them performing miles aways from eo,” wrote another admirer.

“amazing performance and all but i have to say that seeing seokjin with his pink microphone after 2 years really does things to my heart,” commented another fan.

“The voices of both of them sound perfectly good, Wendy has an incredibly beautiful voice and together with Jin's they create the perfect mach, the best k-pop collaboration,” another X user wrote.

Another fan stated:

“The way BTS could literally have this moment with Red Velvet once again with the space between Seokjin and Wendy today.”

Jin and Wendy performed Heart on the Window at Seokjin’s Happy Special Stage event

Jin hosted the two-day Special Stage Live event on November 16 and 17, following the release of his latest solo album, HAPPY. This event was held at Jangchung Arena, Seoul. BIGHIT Music announced the event via Weverse on October 24. The notification stated:

“Jin 'Happy' Special Stage offers an exclusive premiere of songs from his latest album, Happy, prepared just for his fans. The event also includes a behind-the-scenes talk session and other exciting segments.

Jin's HAPPY featured a total of six tracks. Alongside Heart on the Window, the other tracks are Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, I Will Come to You, and Falling.

In addition to Wendy, Kim Seokjin joined hands with Taka and Toru from the Japanese rock band One Ok Rock for his song Falling. English singer-songwriter and producer Gary Barlow also joined Jin and produced the main track of HAPPY, Running Wild.

