"Prince of the fashion world"—Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's latest campaign 'Wellness Begins With Self-Love' for Alo Yoga 

On February 7, 2025, the media outlet WWD exclusively reported that BTS' Jin has been featured in the latest campaign 'Wellness Begins With Self-Love," for Alo Yoga. The clothing label dropped multiple pictorials and a video featuring the K-pop artist in the new look.

In one of the stills, the K-Pop idol donned a Faux Leather Premier Bomber Express jacket, styled with a white t-shirt. He paired it with a Northstar Cargo pants Espresso. In the second image, he wore an all-black ensemble and completed the look with beige sneakers.

For the third look, he donned a Voyage Utility Cargo jacket paired with a Cargo ripstop trousers. He also wore Edition Sueded Jacket styled with accolade Hoodie and Triumph Raglan tee. The artist completed his appearance with 7" Key Mesh Basketball short, Unisex Throwback socks, Alo Recovery Mode sneakers, and duffle crossbar.

Meanwhile, in the video reel, the idol appeared in the brand's outfits, highlighting different monochromatic colors, including grey, black, beige, and others. Subsequently, the latest campaign circulated on social media. ARMYs could not stop gushing over his new look, and an X user wrote:

"Prince of the fashion world."

The fandom praised BTS' Jin's physique and visuals in the latest campaign, saying that he "belongs to museums" .

"Greek Army can you sculpture a figure of Seokjin??? He belongs to museums," a fan reacted.

"Jin’s body proportion is insane, he’s like a prince of dreamland,"-a fan reacted.

"I need a closer look at the jacket! I think I want it for my hubby," a fan commented.

Internet users further mentioned that BTS' Jin is the perfect model for the apparel brand.

"If I were you, I would want to put Seokjin's pictures on every wall of the building. Alo, I like it because it's my own heart," a user reacted.

"What does he want from us? Like, legitimately...what does he want," a user mentioned.

"Jin looks fantastic in @aloyoga. He is so fit and athletic, the perfect model for them,"- a user shared,"- a user shared.

More about BTS' Jin's interview for Alo Yoga

According to the publication WWD, the male artist was announced as the global ambassador and face for the apparel brand in October 2024. During that time, Jin stated:

"Effortlessly combines comfort, style and purpose, while also emphasizing physical and mental well-being” — something he said that he deeply values."

The K-pop artist further mentioned:

"Their approach to mindful movement really resonates with me — it's not just about what you wear, but how it makes you feel and encourages you to be present. Alo creates pieces that allow me to move freely, whether I'm working out, rehearsing or just relaxing, and their studio-to-street designs make it easy to transition between different parts of my day.”

BTS' Jin recently released Close To You OST for the romance and space drama When The Stars Gossip.

