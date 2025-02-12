  • home icon
  • "Dominating chart left and right"— Fans proud as BTS' Jin rules Amazon Music Chart with 'Close To You' 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:55 GMT
Fans proud as BTS
Fans proud as BTS' Jin rules Amazon Music Chart with 'Close To You' (Image via @jin/Instagram)

On February 11, 2025, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jin's latest original soundtrack, Close To You, topped the Amazon Music Chart. The song secured the top spot on the Amazon Best Sellers chart.

He also ranked highly in major categories, including Amazon New Releases, Amazon Movers & Shakers, International Best Sellers, and International New Releases.

For those unversed, Close To You was released on January 26, 2025, as part of the ongoing romance drama When the Stars Gossip. This marked his second solo OST, following Yours, which was released in 2021 for Jirisan.

BTS' Jin's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"Dominating chart left and right."

The fandom praised BTS' Jin's Close To You original soundtrack and expressed pride in him.

"Can't wait to listen to his upcoming OST, yours and close to you are so so close to me.... Congratulations for dominating amazon chart, can't be more proud," a fan reacted.
"Congrats Jin im so proud of you," a fan shared.
"KIM SEOKJIN THE HIT MAKER THAT YOU ARE," a fan commented.

Many also complimented Jin's vocal range for Close To You.

"Silver voice of kpop Kim Seokjin," a user reacted.
"Jin showcases the power and melody of his silver voice through Close to You," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin was featured in the latest campaign of Alo Yoga

On February 7, 2025, BTS' Jin was featured in Alo Yoga's latest campaign, titled "Wellness Begins With Self-Love.' The apparel brand released several pictorials and videos highlighting the male artist.

He was announced as the global ambassador for the brand in October 2024. At that time, he expressed his fondness for the brand and noted (as translated by X user @jinnieslamp):

"Alo effortlessly combines comfort, style, and purpose, while also emphasizing physical and mental well-being” — something he said that he deeply values.“their approach to mindful movement really resonates with me — it's not just about what you wear, but how it makes you feel and encourages you to be present.
"Alo creates pieces that allow me to move freely, whether I'm working out, rehearsing, or just relaxing, and their studio-to-street designs make it easy to transition between different parts of my day.”

BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 22 is slated to premiere on February 18, 2024. It will be available to stream on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Shreya Das
