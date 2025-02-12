"Jungkook would have loved this"— Fans react to BTS' Jin's Run Jin Episode 22 trailer showcasing the idol indoor rock climbing

On February 11, 2024, BTS' Jin dropped the teaser of episode 22, showcasing the idol embarking on an indoor rock climbing activity. The latest video was added to the show's episode 21, titled, Variety Show Extravaganza.

In the 27-second clip, the male artist was spotted struggling to climb the indoor rocks. He considered it as one of the hardest challenges for him. Meanwhile, he continued to try, even though he fell multiple times in the teaser.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Subsequently, the glimpse of the upcoming segment circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The ARMYs expressed their excitement about the upcoming content. An X user tweeted that if fellow band member Jungkook had been here, he would have loved the game.

"Aaawww, Jungkook would have loved this."

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin would be doing amazing in the upcoming episode. They continued to praise his athletic side showcased in the teaser of episode 22.

"i loooooove how they keep showing his athletic side," a fan reacted.

"The hand shots are insane the editors KNOW what they're doing," a fan shared.

"THIS WILL BE PERFECT I HAVE A FEELING THAT SEOKJIN WILL DO AMAZING," a fan commented.

The ARMYs continued to flaunt his physique and stated he had worked hard following his discharge from the military.

"the amount of times I watched this is unhealthy, Kim Seokjin is insane omg, his face and body proportions should be categorised as drugs omg how am I supposed to live without him," a user reacted.

"no wonder hes on a break rn the plethora of things bro had to do for these episodes..he loves us so much," a user shared.

"he knew exactly what he was doing with this video. BYE IM NOT FINE BUT HE'S SO FINE LET ME BREATH SIR," a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jin's recent activities

Following the discharge of BTS' Jin from the military on June 12, 2024, he took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse and started a live broadcast where he interacted with the fans. Subsequently, he held an in-person FESTA event to commemorate the band's eleventh anniversary. At the event, he hugged 1000 fans, and delivered an electrifying performance.

BTS' Jin further released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music. The record featured six tracks— Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy) and I Will Come To You.

Run Jin episode 22 is slated for release on February 18, 2024. It will be available to stream on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback