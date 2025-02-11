BTS' Jin named the #1 star people would like to date on Valentine’s Day by Idol Chart's latest poll

On February 11, 2025, BTS' Jin emerged as the No.1 choice of the people in the survey/poll titled, 'Stars You Want to Date with on Valentine's Day.' It was conducted by the Idol Chart from February 3 to February 9, 2025.

The male artist accumulated over 19,832 votes from 41,031. He won the poll with a total of 48% of the votes. He was followed by Park Ji-hyun, Eun Ga-eun, Park Ji-hoon, Ha Sung-woon, Hwang Ga-ram, and others who people wanted to date.

For those unaware, people all over the world celebrate Valentine's Day annually on February 14. It generally originated as a Christian feast day honoring the martyr Saint Valentine. Over time, it became significant religiously, culturally, and commercially.

BTS' Jin was followed by fellow group member Jungkook in the latest poll

In the latest poll titled, 'Stars You Want to Date with on Valentine's Day,' BTS' Jin was followed by fellow group member Jungkook. The latter garnered over 1983 votes in the latest survey. The following list features the Korean artists who topped the list and the number of votes each received:

Jin (19,832 votes) Park Ji-hyun (15,996 votes) Eun Ga-eun (6665 votes) Jungkook (1983 votes) Park Ji-hoon (441 votes) Ha Sung-woon (302 votes) Hwang Ga-ram (199 votes) Oh Yu-jin (187 votes) Jeong Sang-ju (178 votes) Yuna (138 votes) Seol-yoon (134 votes) Karina (57 votes) Lisa (51 votes) Cha Eun-woo (45 votes) Roy Kim (43 votes) Choi Ye-na (28 votes) Do-young (21 votes) Jang Won-young (14 votes) Young K (12 votes) Dokyeom (1 votes)

Following the male artist's discharge from his mandatory military service, he organized a fan event at Jamsil Arena. It was conducted to commemorate the band's eleventh anniversary. Later, he represented South Korea as a torchbearer at the Summer Olympics 2024 held in Paris.

Jin was announced as the global ambassador for multiple luxury brands, including Gucci, Fred, Laneige, and Alo Yoga. He released an extended version of his 2021 hit track Super Tuna in October 2024. The male artist released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

In recent news, BTS' Jin released Run Jin's episode 21, titled, Variety Show Extravaganza 2 on February 11, 2025. It is available to stream on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

