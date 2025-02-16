BTS' Jin's 'Happy' becomes South Korea's most-sold solo album in 2024, selling over 953K units in its first week of release

On February 13, 2025, The Korea Herald reported BTS' Jin's Happy album sold 953,000 copies on its first day, topping the Hanteo Chart’s daily album chart. His debut album became the most-sold solo set in Korea in 2024. It is important to note that Seventeen tops the tally as a group while Jin achieved this feat as a soloist in 2024.

The album was released on November 15, 2024, and by the end of its first week, sales surpassed 953,000 units, solidifying its position as the highest-selling solo album in South Korea for 2024.

Happy debuted at number three on the Circle Album Chart during the 46th week of 2024. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, his first time appearing in the top five as a solo artist.. The album also secured the No. 2 spot on both the Oricon Combined Albums Chart and the Billboard Japan Hot Albums Chart.

Additionally, it reached No. 51 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It peaked at No. 16 on the Official Top 40 Albums Chart. Furthermore, five tracks from Happy dominated Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, with Jin owning half of the entire tally.

Running Wild, the album's lead track, peaked at No. 1 on Spotify Japan and made it into the Global Spotify Top 10.

BTS' Jin drops solo album post his military discharge, carried Olympic torch, and more

Jin enlisted for mandatory military service in December 2022, fulfilling his duty as a South Korean citizen. After 18 months of service, he was honorably discharged on June 12, 2024.

Shortly after his discharge, the Grammy-nominated musician was bestowed the honor of participating as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics. His relay aimed to spread the message of "harmony" and "peace," aligning with the Olympic spirit.

The torch relay commenced on May 8, 2024, traversing various regions in France, and culminated in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 27, 2024. He carried the Olympic Flame on July 14, across the Louvre Pyramid, Paris.

Capitalizing on the momentum, the BTS idol released his debut solo album, Happy on November 15, 2024. The album comprises six tracks, including the lead single Running Wild, Falling, Another Level, I will come to you, Heart on The Window (feat Wendy of Red Velvet), and the pre-release single, I'll Be There.

Collaborating with international musicians from the U.S., U.K., Japan, and Korea, the BTS singer explored a range of musical styles, predominantly featuring upbeat and hopeful themes with rock influences.

Amidst all these, he released his solo reality show, RUN JIN, while he also appeared on The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, I Love Everyone's Zoo, Salon Drip, and more.

BTS' Jin will feature as a special guest in Netflix reality show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B, which is scheduled for release in 2025.

