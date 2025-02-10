“He made it easy on everyone” — RUN JIN editors shares how BTS’ Jin's playful side helped break the ice with kids and teenagers

On February 10, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the latest Weverse interview of RUN JIN writer Yoo Jeong-min and Content Planning Team head Ryu Songhui, where they discussed how BTS' Jin's playful demeanor and genuine interactions left a lasting impression, particularly in episodes featuring children and teenagers.

RUN JIN's production team staff highlighted how the Running Wild singer-songwriter's natural charm and approachability have been instrumental in creating a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere for younger participants.

In episode 3 of RUN JIN, titled Even Leaving the Military Wasn't This Hard, released on August 27, 2024, Jin took on the role of a part-time worker at a PC bang café. During this episode, he played various games with teenagers, served food and drinks, and engaged in lighthearted banter, creating a fun and relaxed environment.

Meanwhile, Ryu Songhui told Weverse Magazine that they tried to portray the BTS member as "approachable" to the youth. The editor revealed that the Grammy-nominated musician was clueless about the identities of the show's guests in each episode, which further made the idol's interaction with the guests more genuine and unscripted.

"We wanted to show how approachable Jin is. Teens today obviously know who BTS is, but they might feel like they’re sort of far away, so we wanted to show Jin mingling with them. Jin didn’t know ahead of time who would be on the show, and there was no way to know how anyone would react. It was something we had to navigate, too, since it was new for us as well."

Ryu Songhui highlighted that the BTS idol's playful nature and genuine interest in engaging with children and teenagers have been pivotal in breaking the ice and fostering a comfortable atmosphere on set.

"But Jin even took care of the things we weren’t able to. For example, even though the kids in the “Blood, Sweat & Peppers” episode could’ve felt awkward on camera since they’d never been on TV, Jin immediately made them feel comfortable by purposely joking around and breaking the ice. I really appreciate that he made it easy on everyone."

RUN JIN editors and production team added a twist in j-hope's episode by pranking the prankster

RUN JIN is a variety web series starring the Running Wild singer, a spin-off of the popular Run BTS! series. The show features the musician engaging in various games, challenges, and activities with different guests in each episode. The series premiered on August 13, 2024, on both the BANGTANTV YouTube channel and Weverse.

In episode 15 titled You've been Kidnapped, Jin orchestrated an elaborate plan to surprise j-hope. The episode, released on December 24, 2024, began with the BTS idol interrupting j-hope's meeting at HYBE headquarters.

The Moon singer-songwriter's initial plan involved treating j-hope to a meal reminiscent of military food, featuring dishes like stir-fried pork, sausage stir-fry, and doenjang soup, complete with a nostalgic spork. Given that the episode was recorded just a day after j-hope's discharge from the military, he humorously asked to be spared to get familiar with civilian life.

Unbeknownst to Jin, the RUN JIN production team had their own surprise in store. Content Planning Team head Ryu Song-hui revealed that for episode 16 titled It's Me, Zombie, they wanted to highlight Jin and j-hope's military skills like firing, gun loading, and more.

"Jin clearly loves pranking j-hope, but instead of doing what Jin wanted exactly, we planned it out so it would be a prank on him, too. The main goal behind “It’s Me, Zombie” was to show the two working together. As seen in the show, Jin originally wanted to do drill training, and shooting guns felt similar enough."

The team designed a zombie-themed escape room challenge set in an abandoned hospital, knowing that both Jin and j-hope are easily scared.

As the duo ventured into the eerie setting of RUN JIN, their mission was to find hidden treasure and escape. Despite the spooky environment, Jin and j-hope's antics stole the spotlight.

From deciphering clues on fake medical charts to Jin's over-the-top reactions to every sound, the pair's banter kept the episode lighthearted.

RUN JIN production team's meticulous planning was pivotal in executing the dual prank. Ryu Song-hui explained that as per the crew's planning, they secretly rewrote the script to prank both Jin and j-hope so that the cameras could capture their training as "Elite Soldiers" of the Republic of Korea Army.

"They were also both given the title of “elite soldier” but that had never been captured on camera, so it was a chance to show that. We went back and forth with the writers and ended up incorporating elements of zombie and thriller movies to make it fun for viewers."

He further added:

"Since this was the day after j-hope’s discharge, we wanted to give him something, so we framed the ending as it all having been so they could have a party with the zombies. We spared nothing to make sure both of them enjoyed the experience."

Fans can watch RUN JIN on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

