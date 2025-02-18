"Sugar daddy Seokjin" - Fans react as the idol asks fellow BTS member j-hope out for a birthday meal

BTS member Jin amused fans with his playful birthday message to j-hope on Weverse. On February 18, 2025, he wished his fellow bandmate a happy birthday, offering to buy him a meal while playfully admitting it was his favorite. Jin wrote,

"Happy birthday hob-ah it's your birthday, have you eaten ? If you haven't eaten yet, i'll buy you spicy raw fish soup that you like (to be honest, it's what i like)"

Fans quickly latched onto Jin’s playful message, dubbing him "sugar daddy Seokjin" for offering to treat j-hope to a meal. The phrase trended as ARMYs joked about Jin’s generous and affectionate nature toward his younger bandmates. The lighthearted exchange delighted fans. One fan wrote,

"sugar daddy seokjin on the move"

"very promising and very real seokjin urge to be tannies' sugar daddy all year around but a little extra on their birthdays" wrote another fan.

"never beating the sugar daddy allegations i'm afraid" posted an X user.

"Want to treat someone but buy their favorite food themselves, Kim Seokjin you're a legend lol, that's your trick, asking to be accompanied by a friend-ah"" said one netizen.

"so jin of him to invite hobi to a birthday meal, but also very jin of him to choose something he wants to eat as the menu 😭" read a comment on X.

Fans flooded social media with comments, calling it the perfect combination of care and humor and expressing how much they missed seeing the members interact.

"I just know Hobi will have the biggest smile when reading Jin's comment😆🤭" posted one netizen.

"okayhgfxvhjbnhgf who can hear hobi falling off his seat laughing? it feels nice to be reminded some things don't change ily seokjinnie" shared this fan.

"we’re finally getting the tannies wishing eo hbd on weverse again we’re so back guys 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹" wrote one individual on X.

"SEOKJIN IS ASKING HOBI OUT IN FRONT OF EVERYONE ON WEVERSE AGAIN WE ARE SO BACK" added this fan.

j-hope marks his birthday with a generous donation and prepares for a solo tour, while Jin continues to achieve milestones

In celebration of his upcoming birthday, j-hope of BTS made a generous donation of 200 million KRW to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital. On February 18, 2025, South Korean news outlet Star Today reported that the artist pledged to contribute annually to the hospital, marking his commitment to supporting the facility’s development. j-hope shared his heartfelt message, saying:

"I hope this contribution can offer some relief to children who are struggling right now. I wish for all children to have the chance to envision a future filled with health and hope. I also want to express my gratitude to our ARMY for their unwavering love and support. I’m truly honored to make this donation a tradition on my birthday moving forward."

This is not j-hope's first philanthropic effort; he previously donated 100 million KRW to Seoul Asan Medical Center in 2022 to enhance treatment and research for rare pediatric diseases.

On his career front, BTS’ j-hope is set to embark on his inaugural solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting in 2025. The tour will kick off with three performances at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, with showtimes at 7 pm KST, 6 pm KST, and 5 pm KST, respectively. These concerts will mark j-hope’s first stage appearance following his military service.

Following his Seoul concerts, j-hope will head to the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia. He will perform at notable venues such as the Barclays Center in New York and the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

In Asia, stops include Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, with the final performance scheduled for June 1 in Osaka, Japan. Additionally, j-hope’s new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, is set for release in March 2025.

Fans can also look forward to the release of the highly anticipated track LV Bag, featuring Don Toliver, Speedy, j-hope, and Pharrell Williams, on February 21, 2025. This track was revealed as the closing piece for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show in Paris on January 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin has been equally busy. His original soundtrack, Close to You, for the drama When the Stars Gossip, was released on January 26, 2025, quickly climbing to #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. By February 11, 2025, the track topped the Amazon Music Chart, also securing the top spot on the Amazon Best Sellers chart.

On February 13, 2025, it was reported that Jin's debut solo album, Happy, sold 953,000 copies in its first week of release, topping the Hanteo Chart’s daily album chart. The album became the best-selling solo album in Korea in 2024.

Jin has also appeared on various variety shows, including I’m Glad You Got a Good Rest, K-Star Next Door, and Handsome Guys. He is also confirmed as a regular cast member for Netflix's upcoming variety show Daehwanjang Gianjang in 2025.

The remaining members of the South Korean boy band BTS—Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are anticipated to finish their mandatory military service by June 2025.

