"My man is called sunshine for a reason" — Fans emotional as BTS' j-hope donates 200 million won to Seoul Asan Medical Center on his birthday

On February 18, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star Today reported that BTS' j-hope has donated 200 million won ($1,38,349.02) to Seoul Asan Medical Center for the development of a children's hospital on his birthday. The male artist' latest philanthropic activity left the fandom emotional. It was revealed that he had intended to donate to the center for a long time.

According to the publication, BTS' j-hope disclosed that he would donate to Seoul Asan Medical Center annually on his birthday and mentioned:

"I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future. I also wanted to repay our ARMY (fandom name), who always sends us so much love. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again, and I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting this year on my birthday."

For those unversed, the male artist began his philanthropic activity by donating 100 million won to the Seoul Asan Medical Center in 2022 to improve treatment facilities and research rare pediatric diseases.

News of BTS' j-hope’s latest donation later went viral on social media among fans. They expressed pride in the idol, and an X user tweeted:

"My man is called sunshine for a reason."

The fandom stated that BTS' j-hope's kindness never ceased to amaze them. They were ecstatic to see him spreading love and positivity on his birthday.

"J-Hope your generosity n kindness never cease to amaze us. Your heart is as big as your talent n your love for both children in need n ARMY is truly inspiring. Thank you for always spreading hope n making the world a better place. We’re so proud of you!Happy Birthday Hobi,"- a fan reacted.

"Oh Hope you truly live up to your name. The most generous, the most kind, the most loving. Happy Birthday j-hope. The world is a better, brighter, more beautiful place because of your existence. Army loves you. Please be healthy and happy always,"- a fan shared.

"We stan the right people. Doing all the possible way they can to help those in need. @BTS_twt thank you for being a great example of angels without wings,"- a fan commented.

"hobi deserves all the good things that life can provide.. always helping those in need, kind, attentive, influential, loving... u understand now why his solos are overprotective of him and we would move mountains to give back to him 1% of what he gives? My lovely berry berry,"- a fan mentioned.

Many internet users added that BTS' j-hope had the warmest heart and he was a kind soul.

"Hobi has the warmest hearthe is the definition of hope everywhere,"- a user reacted.

"Such an angel. God bless this kind precious soul, always trying to spread warmth and love,"- a user shared.

"Such a kind and precious soul of him , and the way he said he wants to repay Armys love through this good thing, I love him,"- a user mentioned.

"So generous and thoughtful as always has anyone else noticed that much of Hobi's donations are towards causes for children? It's so heartwarming how much he cares for these young ones and their future. I admire him so much,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' j-hope's recent activities

BigHit Music announced that BTS' j-hope would embark on his first solo world tour, 'Hope On The Stage' on January 10, 2025. He emerged as the second member of the band to kick-start a solo tour. He would begin the three shows at the KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

He would visit other regions, including South Korea, the United States, Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and other locations. The male artist also joined the video-sharing platform TikTok on January 24, 2025. He was the second member of the band to create a social media account.

BTS' j-hope would make a solo comeback with a single in March 2025.

