"Global fashion icon" — Fans proud as BTS' j-hope ranks No.1 on Lefty's list of top influencers during Men's Paris Fashion Week AW25

BTS' j-hope was placed at the No.1 spot on Lefty's list of Top Influencers during Men's Paris Fashion Week AW25, leaving the fandom proud. He accumulated over an Earned Media Value of $6.68 million. For those unversed, the male artist made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fashion show held in Paris on January 22, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the analysis of the influencer marketing platform Lefty, BTS' j-hope's social media posts dedicated to the house made up 24% of its AW25 Menswear show. The following information has been published on the Lefty's website:

"The event's digital buzz was amplified by brand ambassadors from Thailand and South Korea, including J-Hope of BTS. His return to Paris Fashion Week after military service drove social media engagement, with his posts accounting for 24% of the show's Earned Media Value (EMV), highlighting his influence on the brand's visibility."

Ad

Subsequently, the male artist's latest milestone circulated on social media. Fans shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating his achievement. An X user tweeted:

"Global fashion icon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom praised BTS's j-hope for generating the highest earned media value for Louis Vuitton with just one Instagram post. They referred to the More singer as a fashion icon.

"j-hope ranked #1 on lefty’s list of top influencers at Paris Fashion Week AW25 Menswear with an EMV of $6.7M TRULY A FASHION ICON," a fan reacted.

"Hell yeah J hope, Apo and Mile on the top 3 as they should now I want to watch KinnPorsche again lol," a fan shared.

Ad

"The gap is so small probably because j-hope only has 1 post meanwhile #2 has 14 posts.. knowing our boys posts scarcely we need to increase our engagement work for next fashion week," a fan commented.

Many fans encouraged each other to share the BTS' j-hope's posts dedicated to the Louis Vuitton fashion show on social media.

"THATS THE KING GLOBAL FASHION ICON J-HOPE," a user reacted.

Ad

"That's why we should share the OG posts! If you see a pic on twt, ask for the OG link and spread it anywhere," a user mentioned.

"j-hope ranked #1 on Lefty's list of top influencers during Men's Paris Fashion Week AW25 with an EMV of $6.68M A global fashion icon indeed," a user commented.

Ad

BTS' j-hope will embark on his solo world tour, Hope On The Stage

Ad

BTS' j-hope will embark on his solo world tour titled Hope On The Stage from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025. He will visit locations including Japan, the United States, Mexico, and other regions. The venue for the male artist' forthcoming concert has been listed below:

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13 - March 14, 2025. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 - March 18, 2025. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 - March 23, 2025. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 - March 27, 2025. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 - April 6, 2025. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 - April 13, 2025. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 - April 20. 2025. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 - April 27, 2025. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 - May 4, 2025. Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 - May 11, 2025. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 - May 18, 2025. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 - 25, 2025. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 - June 1, 2025.

Ad

The More singer was discharged from mandatory military service on October 17, 2024. He fulfilled his duty as an assistant drill instructor for eighteen months. Following the completion of his role, he was welcomed by fellow group member Jin on the day of discharge. He bought a big bouquet to greet him.

Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope was the second member of the band to join the video-sharing platform TikTok. He has shared multiple challenge videos which have been trending on social media.

In recent news, BigHit Music has confirmed that BTS' j-hope would make his much-anticipated comeback with a solo song in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback