"STARS ALIGNING FOR THE KENNYHOPE COLLAB" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope drops new 'Not Like Us' video on TikTok

On February 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope took to the video-sharing platform TikTok, where he dropped a new Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us challenge video, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. BTS' j-hope donned a casual outfit in the video, consisting of a black T-shirt styled with a brown knitted cardigan and wide-leg blue jeans. The idol complemented his overall appearance with black sunglasses, shoes, and an LV bag.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the fifteen-second clip, the artist was walking, accompanied by a little dancing gesture. He performed the choreography in different places, including a studio, an outdoor lift, space for car parking, and a vehicle.

Subsequently, the idol's latest video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement. An X user tweeted that they want to see BTS' j-hope and Kendrick Lamar collaborate in the future.

"realized the frequency of hobi posting to kendrick lately and just fell to floor and broke my kneecaps THIS BETTER BE THE STARS ALIGNING FOR THE KENNYHOPE COLLAB," tweeted a fan.

Expand Tweet

The fandom took to social media to praise BTS' j-hope's outfit and glasses, with many mentioning that they were elated to see glimpses of the idol enjoying Kendrick Lamar's music.

"OMG Hobi Nerdy Vibe he is looking just soo cool in Brown outfit with LV bag and the cute walk . JUNG HOSEOK always impressed Army with his fashion and Tik tok," said a fan.

"Came back to this Hobi !!! The glasses, the fit , the moves ,so cutesy & cool, Hobi does it again. We got Hobi x Kendrick Lamar crumbs," added another fan.

"Hobi’s tiktoks are great! Early in chapter 2 when the other guys joined in dance challenge(s), they danced to Like Crazy, On The Street, Run BTS, Perfect Night, Suga Rush Ride, Hybe Boy, etc. Lowkey, We’re getting a tour/look inside the hybe building through these clips," wrote a netizen.

Many fans discussed BTS j-hope's video in detail, with many mentioning the dance step he did.

"thats because j-hope is controlling it like the marines through his korean fanbase accounts for Kendrick fr tho, his Kendrick videos are blowing up," said a user.

"Not only a great mash-up, but also a respectful nod to the choreo from the Not Like Us MV. There are more difficult phrases that #jhope could have tackled & mastered but he instead went with adding his own flair to Kendrick Lamar’s iconic chug step," added another user.

"Jhope doing the two step shuffle that kendrick& the dancers did during "not like us" performance at the superbowl. This two step has specific groove to it as it demands you to just be very chill about it when you do it. Not forcing the groove or the step when dancing it," commented a fan.

BTS' j-hope would embark on his solo world tour from Seoul, South Korea

BigHit Music has recently announced that BTS' j-hope would embark on his solo world tour titled, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' from Seoul, South Korea. The following dates have been listed below for the upcoming concert:

KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13, 2025. Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18, 2025. Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23, 2025. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27, 2025. Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025. BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 to April 6, 2025. SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 & April 13, 2025. Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. 2025. Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27, 2025. Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4, 2025. Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 & May 11, 2025. Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & ay 18, 2025. NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25, 2025. Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1, 2025.

BTS' j-hope also emerged as the second member of the band to launch an official TikTok account. BigHit Music has also confirmed that he will make his much-anticipated solo comeback with a single in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback