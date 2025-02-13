“Big things are coming”— Fans excited as BTS' j-hope reported to appear on 'Fairy Jaehyung' ahead of solo comeback and world tour

On February 13, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, My Daily, reported that BTS’ j-hope would appear as a guest on the web variety show Fairy Jaehyung. According to the report, he will participate in the show's recording on the same day.

Fairy Jaehyung, hosted by musician Jung Jae-hyung, is known for showcasing notable guests who rarely appear on traditional talk shows. Previous guests have included top actors Go Hyun-jung and Song Hye-kyo, and j-hope's addition to the lineup has attracted significant attention. This marks one of his first major media appearances since his military discharge, making it a highly anticipated moment for fans.

The timing of this appearance is particularly significant as j-hope is set to embark on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at the end of February. He will also release new music in March.

Fans are eager to see whether Fairy Jaehyung will touch upon j-hope's upcoming projects, his experiences post-military service, and possibly BTS’ group activities as they near the end of their enlistments. An X user, @UitzMedina wrote,

"Big things are coming, let's be ready army.. J-HOPE IS COMING."

Following the news, social media was filled with excitement as fans expressed their anticipation. Many celebrated his return to variety shows, noting how much they missed his presence on screen.

"I'm so excited to see his appearance on variety show #Jhope Let's goooo," a fan commented.

"GODD, i missed him on variety shows. So good to see him on a talk show after his military service. I know he's got a lot to tell,' an X user mentioned.

"I love long interviews," another person remarked.

"Everyone get in formation!," a netizen wrote.

Some also speculated about what he might discuss on the show, hoping for insights into his solo career and BTS’ plans.

"With the tour and cb around the corner, we’re entering promo era where we’ll get to see and hear a lot from Hobi, this is so exciting. Bh post the article and promote for once on time," an X user added.

"I wonder if he will talk about group plans, and if so, what he will say. I'm excited," another person wrote.

"MORE NEW CONTENT SOON LETS GOOO!!,"a fan commented.

More about BTS' j-hope’s latest and upcoming activities

J-hope was officially discharged from the military in October 2024 after serving as an assistant instructor in the 36th Infantry Division. Since then, he has been actively preparing for his solo projects, hinting at new music and global performances.

In January 2025, j-hope made headlines with his appearance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, where he performed a special orchestral version of BTS' MIC Drop alongside his solo tracks On the Street and More. The event, hosted by French First Lady Brigitte Macron, highlighted his global influence as thousands of fans in attendance passionately sang along to his songs.

Additionally, the Arson rapper collaborated with American rapper Don Toliver on LV Bag, a track produced by Pharrell Williams. The song was unveiled during Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

As for his solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE will commence in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 before expanding to 15 cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and several locations across Asia. Fans are especially excited about his new music, which is set for release in March, as it will mark his first solo project since completing his military service.

With multiple projects lined up, j-hope’s return to the entertainment industry is already making waves, and fans eagerly await what’s next for the BTS star.

