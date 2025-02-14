"This is going to be EPIC"- Fans excited as W Korea teases upcoming content featuring BTS' j-hope     

On February 13, 2024, the media outlet W Korea shared a reel featuring BTS' j-hope on their official Instagram account. The publication teased their upcoming content for the W Korea Volume 3. The clip provided a few glimpses and shots of the male artist in outfits, accessories, and other fashion elements from Louis Vuitton. The post was captioned as:

Ad

"An exclusive being in Kpop and idol of all. Not long ago, he was the cover man of WWE, who was the Paris Men's Fashion Week. From his dance skills to his smooth and charming vocals, and his aspects as a global fashion icon."

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed excitement about the artist's upcoming cover for the W Korea, as an X user tweeted:

"OMG! Hoseok in Louis Vuitton for W Korea?! I'm losing my mind! This is going to be EPIC! We know Hobi always delivers stunning visuals with LV outfits."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More reactions followed as fans displayed excitement for what they thought would be an iconic photoshoot.

"The hottest man in the world,"- a fan reacted.

"LV Bag and his album is coming I fear,"- a fan shared.

"We are seated! His previous photoshoot for them was iconic,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans referred to BTS' j-hope as the fashion king.

Ad

"We are all in anticipation mode! This is going to be epic! j-hope is gorgeous and incredibly handsome! The demand for this magazine with the epic handsome j-hope on the cover has skyrocketed a hundredfold,"- a user reacted.

"He's gonna slay the next photoshoot! He's fashion king for no reason babe,'- a user mentioned.

Ad

"Hobi looks beautiful,"- a user shared.

BTS' j-hope would embark on 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' solo concert

Ad

BTS' j-hope would be headlining his first solo world tour titled, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.' He would kick-start the much-awaited event in Seoul, South Korea on February 28 that will go on till March 2, 2025. BigHit Music has announced that online streaming tickets would be available for Seoul's three-day concert. The list of dates has been provided below for the artist's upcoming concert:

KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, United States, March 13, 2025.

Allstate Arena, Chicago, March 17 & March 18, 2025.

Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico, Mexico City, March 22 & March 23, 2025.

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, United States, March 26 & 27, 2025.

Oakland Arena, Oakland, March 31- April 1, 2025.

BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, April 4 to April 6, 2025.

SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, April 12 & April 13, 2025.

Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, April 19 & April 20. 2025.

Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, April 26 & April 27, 2025.

Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia, May 3 & May 4, 2025.

Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand, May 10 & May 11, 2025.

Galaxy Arena, Macau, May 17 & ay 18, 2025.

NTSU Arena, Taiwan, Taipei, May 24 & 25, 2025.

Kyocera Dome Osaka, Osaka, Japan, May 31 and June 1, 2025.

Ad

In recent news, BTS' j-hope became the second member of BTS to join TikTok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback