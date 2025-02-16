"Going to be fire"- Fans react as ‘LV Bag’ by Don Toliver, Speedy, BTS' j-hope & Pharrell Williams set to be released on February 21

The much-anticipated Don Toliver, Speedy, BTS' j-hope, and Pharrell Williams' LV Bag track will be released on February 21, 2025. The song was revealed as the closing piece for the Louis Vuitton Men's fashion show during the Fall-Winter 2025, held in Paris, France, on January 21, 2025.

Subsequently, the release date along with a snippet of the upcoming track circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Sharing the excitement and enthusiasm about the song, one X user wrote:

"What a dream collab! 'LV Bag' is going to be FIRE."

The internet users stated they could not wait to hear the upcoming track. They complimented the star-studded line-up of singers.

"So finally Hobi's going to stop edging us, I'm glad (lol, jk)," a fan reacted.

"wow after a long time of waiting finally," a fan shared.

"I though we were about to get new photos from WKorea but instead we got LV BAG release date you never know what to expect when it comes to Hobi," a fan commented.

"That’s exciting! That lineup is stacked—Don Toliver, Speedy, j-hope, and Pharrell all on one track? LV Bag is definitely going to be a vibe. Are you counting down the days," a fan mentioned.

Many fans added that they should pre-save BTS' j-hope's LV bag track on different music platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and others.

"Wait what??????? Why all the craziest things happen when iam asleep let's f***ing goooooooooooooooo," a user reacted.

"Spoti and Music--saved!! Some ARMY have been having great results with Music in other countries to get them higher spots in global. So I'm going to join the wave of it. I am android user, so never knew you could get it and they have a nice 3 month free thing going," a user commented.

"PRE-SAVE ON EVERY PLATFORM THAT YOU HAVE JHOPE IS COMING FEB 21ST #JHOPE #lvbag LV BAG COMING TO TAKE HER THRONE," a user shared.

BTS' j-hope will make a comeback in March 2025

On February 6, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star Today reported that BTS' j-hope would make a solo comeback in March 2025. According to the publication, the male artist would release a new song in the upcoming month. A representative from BigHit Music has informed them:

"j-hope is currently preparing to release a new song in March. We Will officially announce the exact comeback date later."

In recent news, the male artist emerged as the second BTS member to Join the TikTok platform. He shared multiple challenge videos through his official account and added his touch to the choreography.

BTS' j-hope will embark on his solo world tour, 'Hope on the Stage,' on February 28, 2025, from KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea.

