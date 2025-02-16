"Already sounding like a hit"— Fans react as Don Toliver & Speedy release snippet for ‘LV Bag‘ feat. j-hope & Pharrell Williams

On February 15, 2025, Don Toliver & Speedy dropped a snippet for their much-anticipated track LV Bag (feat. j-hope & Pharrell Williams), leaving the fandom in awe. The 24-second video was shared on Instagram. The song could be pre-saved on multiple audio streaming platforms, including YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal.

Subsequently, the latest snippet circulated on social media, and went viral among the fandom. They shared varied opinions about the sound of the upcoming song.

"Already sounding like a hit Can't wait for the full drop!" an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated they were already obsessed with the adlibs, flow, and production quality of the upcoming track, LV Bag.

"The masterpiece is coming ahead," a fan reacted.

"Obsessed already!!! The adlibs, the flow, and the production is so," a fan shared.

"Me vibing to the same snippet for the 134340th time," a fan mentioned.

The internet users mentioned that could not wait to watch the upcoming collaboration featuring j-hope from BTS. Many also added that it was their dream partnership between Don Toliver, Speedy, j-hope, and Pharrell Williams.

"Fantastic Collaboration of This Year... Our Hobiiiiii," a user reacted.

"That LV Bag snippet is straight Don Toliver, Speedy, J-Hope, and Pharrell? This collab is about to be a whole vibe. Can't wait to hear the full track drop," a user shared.

"Dream collaboration is finally coming true," a user mentioned.

Don Toliver & Speedy's LV Bag, feat. j-hope & Pharrell Williams, debuted at the Louis Vuitton fashion show

On January 21, 2025, BTS member unveiled an LV Bag at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, accompanied by a customized LV Bag. The collaborative song was revealed as the final track during Pharrell Williams' show.

The creative director produced the piece along with other soundtracks for the event, including Nobuo Uematsu's One-Winged Angel, Seventeen's Bad Influence, and The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Timeless.

The male artist will embark on his much-anticipated first world tour titled, Hope On The Stage. The show will kick-start with three shows at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea, from February 28 to March 2, 2025. He will be visiting many locations, including the United States, Mexico, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and other regions.

In recent news, BigHit Music confirmed he would make his much-anticipated comeback with the new solo track in March 2025. Meanwhile, Don Toliver & Speedy's LV Bag (feat. j-hope from BTS and Pharrell Williams) is slated for release on February 21. 2025.

