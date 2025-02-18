"I'm scared" — Internet in a frenzy as BTS' Jimin and Jungkook tease wild military stories, reveal shared dorm life

On February 18, 2025, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook joined in via a phone call during j-hope's live on the Weverse app to celebrate his birthday with the ARMY. The conversation quickly took an unexpected turn. The duo, currently serving their mandatory military service, hinted at untold stories from their time together, sparking curiosity among fans.

During the call, Jimin, who was at first on a call with J-hope, affectionately called out for Jungkook to join in. They confirmed that the two were living together in the same dorm at a military base.

As the conversation unfolded, he hinted at having numerous stories to share, emphasizing the experiences they had together. Jungkook enthusiastically responded by mentioning June 11, the date of their expected discharge.

"I really, really have a lot of stories I want to tell. There are so many stories created between the two of us. There is so much i want to share. There is so much we did together," Jimin said, building anticipation.

However, both Jimin and Jungkook quickly became cautious about how much they could reveal. Jungkook cautioned against revealing too much, joking that they might "run away" if they did.

Their playful back-and-forth left j-hope amused, with him acknowledging that the stories he had already heard were "hilarious." Despite the playful secrecy, the call ended on a heartfelt note, with Jimin expressing how much they missed ARMY and j-hope and wishing him a happy birthday once again.

ARMYs (BTS fandom name) flooded social media with reactions, eager to hear more about the stories Jimin and Jungkook hinted at, leading to a frenzy of speculation. One fan commented:

"Jikook: 'there's so much we did together' I m scared"

Many fans encouraged the idols to host a live session together, where they could share stories from their time in the military.

"This means 826363 times more jikook inside jokes WE'RE COOKED Y'ALL." wrote one fan.

"Pls I need them to go on a live together and just say EVERYTHING they’ve did that will be my type of gossip." said one more fan.

"Okaaaaay.... Maybe not everything, but, JiKook, please, just share even just bits of what you guys did together?! I cant wait!!!!!!!!!" read one comment on X.

"I miss hearing their voices together!!! Aaah TOGETHER. Can't wait for June," mentioned another ARMY.

The revelation that Jimin and Jungkook shared a dorm in the military fueled fans' excitement. With their discharge date set for June 11, 2025, ARMY is eagerly anticipating the day they can finally hear the full story. In the meantime, the internet remains abuzz with speculation about the duo's military experiences.

"like i *knew* jimin and jungkook were in the same barracks but it being confirmed they’re in the same dorm *did something to me,*" shared one ARMY.

"i rlly want to see the faces of those ppl who said 'jikook are not always together in there' now hearing jimin's 'we share dorms' OH I LOVE HOW HE ENDED THEM ," said a netizen.

"It's always so relieving to know that ATLEAST 2 members are together for each other almost all the time & can call eo whenever they want. It was so nice to hear when jimin just had to say 'jungkook,come here' & he was right there bcs they share same dorm," added this fan.

About Jimin and Jungkook's military service and j-hope's upcoming solo world tour and generous donation on his birthday

On December 12, 2023, Jimin and Jungkook officially began their mandatory military service. Both enlisted as active-duty soldiers and joined the South Korean Army. Ahead of their enlistment, Big Hit confirmed on November 22, 2023, via Weverse that Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook had initiated the enlistment process.

Jimin and Jungkook both entered the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, where they underwent five weeks of basic training. Excelling in his training, Jimin was recognized as the top trainee and received a commendation from the Division Commander.

He later joined an Artillery Unit within the 5th Infantry Division. Jungkook, on the other hand, is currently serving as a corporal in the 5th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, j-hope is preparing for his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour kicks off with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

He will then perform in major cities across the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia, including New York's Barclays Center and Chicago's Allstate Arena. In Asia, his stops include Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025.

Alongside his tour, j-hope is set to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025.

Ahead of this milestone, he donated 200 million KRW to Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital on February 18, 2025, on the occasion of his birthday, as reported by Star Today. He expressed his commitment to making this an annual contribution in honor of his birthday.

The remaining members of BTS—Suga, RM, and V—are expected to complete their mandatory military service by June 2025.

