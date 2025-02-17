"Talent and impact can't be bought"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook emerges as 2024's #1 and Most Beloved male K-pop soloist in the world

On February 17, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Single List reported that BTS' Jungkook emerged as the 2024's #1 and most beloved male K-pop soloist in the world, leaving the fandom proud. The mentioned information was released through K-pop Radar's 2024 Global/World K-pop Map.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, K-pop Radar is a music content startup also known as Space Oddity. It has been analyzing and looking after worldwide trends prevailing in K-pop annually. They released the 2024 K-pop World/Global K-pop Map, which indicates the flow of the music market. It disclosed the rankings of the most beloved K-pop artists internationally, taking into account changing consumption patterns of fandoms from multiple angles.

Subsequently, the Golden Maknae's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. The fandom shared multiple celebratory posts for the male artist. An X user tweeted:

Ad

"Talent and impact can't be bought."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom flaunted BTS' Jungkook's worldwide impact. They stated he was a credible artist and showcased it through his live performance.

"AND THAT'D BE RIGHT, MY HOMIES AND I LOVE POP START IT BOY JEON JUNGKOOK,"- a fan reacted.

"The most loved the most popular the most successful We love Kingkook so mush HH,"- a fan shared.

Ad

"#Jungkook He is a true artist who gives credibility in the kpop bubble with his live performances and for the rest it is his charisma, his generosity, his indelible devotion to his fans,"- a fan commented.

"No wonder Jk is the ONLY KPOP MALE ARTIST with the highest Monthly Listeners… Everything adds up when it is Jk … chart, sales, listeners, best of lists, awards….. I hope PEOPLE at the back Understands Chart Alone doesnt bring U Global Impact,"- a fan mentioned.

Ad

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Jungkook was not only popular in the music scene but was loved all over the world. They stated that he continued to showcase his unrivaled popularity even during the mandatory military service.

"Gatekeeping his unrivaled popularity even on hiatus,"- a user reacted.

"Wow that’s my man #Jungkook !!!!his very popular not only in music in all aspects anyway congratulations jungkook,"- a user shared.

Ad

"An extraordinary voice, a magnetic charisma, an artist with a passion for music... A true artist with a true audience,"- a user mentioned.

"JungKook, don't worry. You are irreplaceable,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jungkook expressed his longing for the fandom ARMYs through a heartfelt letter on Weverse

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 15, 2025, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he shared a heartfelt letter for the fandom ARMYs. The male artist kick-started the message, talking about the gloomy weather and his raw emotions. He narrated how he felt happy thinking about picturing with fans in the same frame. The male artist added, as translated by X user @BTS_Trans:

"ARMY, you're in good health, right? The weather these days feels like it’s gotten better but then it gets colder, and it really feels like it’s following my own emotions. The weather today is particularly gloomy. It's still a while away but I think, now that I'm at this point, I'm having a lot of days where I feel perturbed. It is an evening full of thoughts for me, in many ways I sometimes picture myself with you guys in one frame a smile spreads across my face in that moment, and I feel quite happy."

Ad

BTS' Jungkook described that sometimes he felt suspicious whether he was imagining that only half a year was left. However, then he would doubt the suspicion itself. He further assured the fandom that they would create better memories than his imagination. He stated that he would work hard to make that happen. The idol concluded the statement that he was painfully thinking about him. He added, as translated by X user @BTS_Trans:

Ad

"I never forget my feelings towards you, and I never forget that you are the ones holding the pencil that has been writing my story , And so, in other words, I know very well what I'm supposed to do. And yet I feel kind of impatient and eager and even a little bit anxious, I think, Still, now that I've put some words to paper, I don't think I have to get lost in my ruminations. I just."

Ad

BTS' Jungkook further stated:

I am so painfully always thinking about you, okay, that's all, I just wanted you to know that, that's all I'm asking for heh. Thank you for reading this I miss you today too. I'm waiting, as always. Please take care of your health, everyone....I love you."

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback