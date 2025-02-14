"Keep on breaking records" — Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook emerges as 1st K-pop Soloist & fastest Asian Act to surpass 16 billion On-Demand Audio streams

On February 13, 2025, BTS' Jungkook emerged as the first K-pop soloist and the fastest Asian act to surpass 16 billion On-Demand Audio streams worldwide, leaving the fandom proud.

It is to be noted that the artist achieved the following milestone with one studio album and twelve singles. He released his debut studio full-length album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, through BigHit Music. It featured eleven tracks, including 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Seven (feat. Latto explicit version), Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and Seven (feat. Latto clean version).

Additionally, he released Begin, Euphoria, My Time as a member of BTS and Stay Alive for webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. He also collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right. The artist also recorded and released the track Dreamers for FIFA World Cup 2024.

Subsequently, the artist's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They took to social media to express their excitement.

"Jungkook is Kingkook for many reasons he'll forever keep on breaking records and making new records," tweeted a fan on X.

The fandom stated that BTS' Jungkook was immensely talented. It was the reason he continued to create numerous records.

"THE ONLY AND FIRST KPOP SOLOIST OF RECORDS, THE UNDISPUTED KING. ALL THIS WITH HUGE SACRIFICES AND AN IMMENSE TALENT. NO ONE LIKE HIM. ABSOLUTELY DESERVED, HONEST, WITHOUT HELP AND FRAUD," wrote a fan.

"When you’re truly the hitmaker, 1st, only and Fastest. Mind u with just 1 album," shared another fan.

"Jungkook has reached 16 BILLION On Demand Audio streams globally, which turns him into the 1st and only K-soloist reaching this extraordinary milestone! Jungkook doesn’t only reach big things, he creates records," commented a netizen.

Many fans expressed their admiration for BTS' Jungkook and stated he would continue to shine brighter.

"They can say whatever they want, Jungkook remains FATHER and that’s on period. Let’s go higher," said a user.

"Congratulations Jungkook, we love you and are so proud of you," added another user.

"NO ONE can ever dim your light, Shine Bright Superstar. You will forever be my only star, waiting for you, come back soon," commented a fan.

More about BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

On January 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he greeted the fandom ARMYs. He said that he was missing the fans and waiting to be discharged from the mandatory military service. He also requested fans not to get sick. He added, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"Even if you tell someone to not get sick/hurt, people can't help but get sick/hurt. I hope you will get sick/hurt just a little less."

BTS' Jungkook also shared a video of his pet dog BamBam through the latter's official Instagram account on January 25, 2025.

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

