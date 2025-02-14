"Let's go higher"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook 's 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook's digital track 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify on February 13, 2025. The track is the singer's fourth song that has achieved the milestone, leading to his fans feeling proud of him.

The Golden Maknae released 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) on September 29, 2023, through BigHit Music. The pop and R&B song was later added to his debut studio full-length album Golden, which was released on November 3, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As soon as the singer's fans discovered that the song had surpassed 800 million streams, they took to social media to express their joy. Fans on X congratulated the singer while noting that the singer could achieve even greater things. Others called him "king" as they expressed their pride for him.

"Let's go higher."

Expand Tweet

The fandom shared multiple congratulatory snippets for the BTS member and some mentioned that he should get another plaque. Meanwhile, others encouraged listeners to increase the figures to one billion. Some fans called him the "biggest Asian soloist," while others said that he was a "king and legend."

"Let's go for 4th Billion streams plaque for Jungkook Jjks! Stream Dreamers to 500M as well we gonna get that 5th plaque,"- a fan reacted.

"Congratulations Jungkook is now the FIRST and ONLY Asian Soloist to have 4 songs surpass 800 MILLION streams on Spotify,"- a fan shared.

"lets go for another billion plaque for jungkook Army,"- a fan commented.

"Btw this is what being the biggest Asian soloist looks like. An even spread of success across the board, for more than just one song and for collabs and non-collabs alike,"- a user reacted.

"King and Legend,"- a user shared.

"Another hit Collab by jungkook on its way to 1B. Nobody in Kpop can relate,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Jungkook expressed his longing for ARMYs through Weverse

Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, on January 8, 2025, to share a heartfelt letter to the ARMYs. The singer expressed his longing for them and stated he was waiting to be discharged. He added, as translated by X user @btsinthemomemt, that it was the "year of discharge" and the year when he would meet his fans again.

"ARMY but i don't think that there has been a big change in how i feel just like it has always been, i am just simply full of feeling that i miss you. There isn't really anything specific i want to talk about, but now im just waiting for the time left," the singer wrote.

He concluded the letter by requesting fans not to get sick and added, as translated by X user @btsinthemomemt. The BTS member said that he hoped all his fans were healthy and "receive a lot of blessings," and that he hoped that the start to their new year wasn't "all that bad."

"Even if you tell someone to not get sick/hurt, people can't help but get sick/hurt. i hope you will get sick/hurt just a little less," he wrote.

The BTS member began his mandatory military service in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. He is serving along with other BTS members, RM, Jimin, Suga, and Taehyung, and is expected to be discharged from the service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback