"Reaching new heights" - Fans celebrate as BTS Jungkook's Seven ft. Latto surpasses 2.2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS's Jungkook continues to break records, with his latest single, Seven, featuring Latto, now crossing over 2.2 billion streams on Spotify. The song has garnered 2,201,726,225 as per the official Spotify website. The single was released on July 14, 2023, and featured American rapper singer Latto.

Fans celebrated the news and flooded social media with ecstatic reactions and congratulatory messages. They lauded Jungkook for his latest achievement for reaching new heights.

"Reaching new heights," a fan commented.

Numerous other fans celebrated with enthusiastic responses throughout social media.

"JUNGKOOK IS THE KING OF RECORDS," another fan exclaimed.

"Let's make seven the fastest song to reach 3B on soptify," a fan remarked.

"Celebrating a remarkable milestone as 'SEVEN' by Jungkook surpasses 2.2 billion streams on Spotify! This achievement is a testament to his artistry and the unwavering support of ARMY. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!" an ARMY wrote on Instagram.

Fans praised Seven and Jungkook for their exceptional artistry, which continues to break records while he serves in the army.

"Jung Kook solo debut songs boosting his chart presence during military service hiatus," a fan remarked.

" SEVEN’ isn’t just a song, it’s a movement. From the moment it dropped, Jungkook captivated the world with his undeniable talent and passion. His solo journey is just beginning, and the impact he’s making is timeless. Proud to witness history in the making!" another fan wrote.

A fan took time to praise Jungkook, confidently predicting that his influence would continue to expand in the future and he would return to charts stronger than ever before.

"His success belongs to him. His opportunities are due to real talent and true hardwork. His influence will continue to grow, make change in the industry, and set new standards. Jungkook is in a golden league of his own. Greatness will be back even stronger. Just you wait," a fan commented.

Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto has garnered a lot of accolades, including two Guinness World Records

Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto achieved a historic debut on Spotify with 16 million streams in its first 24 hours, making it the largest debut of 2023. The single entered at #3 on the UK singles chart, marking it the highest position for a Korean solo act in chart history.

The solo single also reached the top of the Billboard Top 100 chart, becoming the second member of BTS, after Jimin, to top the chart with his solo track, Like Crazy, a few months earlier.

Seven also achieved two Guinness World Records. The first was for the most streamed song on Spotify in a week, and the second was for the fastest to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

It also won Song of the Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards, Best Song at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards during the same year. It also went on to win Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance - Male Solo at the MAMA Awards.

Jungkook is on hiatus due to mandatory military service and will complete his service in June 2025.

