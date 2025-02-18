"He's working so hard" - Fans emotional as BTS' j-hope reveals his birthday plans are all about upcoming concert preparations

BTS' j-hope is fully immersed in preparations for his upcoming concert, even on his birthday. In a recent interview with WKorea, the rapper and performer shared that his schedule remains packed as he focuses on perfecting his stage presence.

When asked about his birthday plans, j-hope said that he would be dedicating the day to rehearsals.

"Now that the concert is approaching, I think preparations for the concert will be in full swing. So, there'll be live practices, performance practices, and also various filmings. Yes, it's going to be a busy schedule," he said.

ARMYs, (BTS' fandom name) flooded social media with admiration for j-hope’s dedication. Many expressed awe at his relentless work ethic, even on his birthday. One fan commented,

"He's working so hard🥺"

"Even on his birthday, he’s practicing… That’s the level of commitment that makes him so incredible!" shared another fan.

"Aww, aside from giving donation, our hobi is always working so hard for us even on his birthday🥹 Let's support him!" mentioned one netizen.

"MY LOVE!!!! AND PROUD!!!!!!.... ALWAYS DOING YOUR BEST!!!!!... GIVING YOUR BEST!!!!!....FOR LOVE.... FOR BEING PURE LOVE!!!!!... SO ANXIOUS AND SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!" wrote this X user.

"He’s always working so hard, and it’s truly admirable. His passion and commitment to his craft never go unnoticed, and it’s one of the many reasons why his performances are always incredible. He gives his all every single time, and that’s what makes him such an outstanding artist " read a comment on X.

Fans praised j-hope's dedication and were thrilled by WKorea’s playful touch—two hand emojis patting his head during the interview. Many shared their excitement on social media.

"Hobi is working so hard, y'all 😭😭 While overseas during the photoshoot, WKorea asked j-hope what his birthday plans were, and he said he would be in the middle of practicing for his concert, practicing extensively for live performances and choreography. There will be various types of recording and filming activities as well, so he expects to be very busy 🥹 We can't wait for what the STAGE KING has in store for us! " said one more fan.

"The little pat pat 🫳🏻🫳🏻 on the head 😂 I thought it was a fan edit until I realized it was from the official @wkorea account 😅 Our Hobi triggering cuteness aggression 💜🤗" shared one individual on X.

"The pat pat oh the head 🫳🏻🫳🏻 is me. Our hobi is working hard 🥹" wrote one netizen.

"Aww all the head pats for our Hobi who's working so hard 🥺💜✨🐿️🤗" added this X user.

Expand Tweet

j-hope announces solo world tour and donates 200 million krw to seoul asan medical center children’s hospital

BTS’ j-hope is gearing up for his debut solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour will begin with three shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, March 1, and March 2, with performances scheduled at 7 pm KST, 6 pm KST, and 5 pm KST, respectively. This marks his official return to live performances after his military discharge.

Following Seoul, j-hope will take the stage in key cities across the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia. He’ll perform at renowned venues such as the Barclays Center in New York and the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

In Asia, his tour stops include Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, with the final performance in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025. Additionally, his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, is expected to drop in March 2025.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of LV Bag, a collaboration between Don Toliver, Speedy, j-hope, and Pharrell Williams, set to release on February 21, 2025. The track was initially introduced as the closing performance for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show in Paris on January 21, 2025.

Furthermore, on February 13, 2025, South Korean outlet My Daily confirmed that j-hope would guest on the web variety show Fairy Jaehyung.

Expand Tweet

On the news related to the idol’s birthday, ahead of the day, j-hope made a generous donation of 200 million KRW to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital. On February 18, 2025, Star Today reported that the BTS member contributed this amount to the hospital for the development of its pediatric department.

j-hope shared his intention to make this donation an annual tradition, marking his birthday each year with a contribution to the medical center. He expressed,

"I hope this can be of some small help to children who are suffering even at this moment. I sincerely hope that children can dream of a healthy and hopeful future. I also wanted to repay our ARMY (fandom name), who always sends us so much love. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again, and I think it is truly meaningful that I will continue to donate every year starting this year on my birthday."

This donation follows his earlier contribution in 2022, when he donated 100 million KRW to the hospital to enhance treatment and research on rare pediatric diseases.

