"Finally" — Fans react as BTS j-hope's 'Equal Sign' surpasses 100M Spotify streams

BTS's j-hope, aka Jung Ho-seok, has achieved a significant milestone with his track = (Equal Sign) surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify, marking his ninth solo song to reach this impressive number. Featured on his debut album Jack in the Box which was released on July 15, 2022, the song has resonated with listeners worldwide due to its message of equality and inclusivity.

With this milestone, = (Equal Sign) becomes j-hope’s ninth solo track to exceed 100 million streams on Spotify. Fans took to the internet to share their excitement about j-hope's latest streaming milestone with enthusiastic reactions across social media.

"Finally equal sign," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Congratulations to our sunshine, Jung Hoseok! 💜🎉," wrote a fan.

"And once again...half of them are mine!" said another fan.

"It was finally achieved! I feel happy to have been part of this achievement. Thanks to everyone who was also part of this Let's never let go of Hobi and keep giving him more achievements," commented a netizen.

Many fans showered praise on j-hope’s = (Equal Sign), with some calling it a "masterpiece," and some others calling the song "needed especially" now.

"Such a good song and needed especially rn." wrote a fan.

"Hoseok is such a King! Did all that with unpromoted fully korean hip-hop album," commented another fan.

"masterpiece of a song!" said a netizen.

j-hope’s = (Equal Sign) delivers a powerful message of equality and inclusivity

The song "= (Equal Sign)" was written by Melanie Joy Fontana, Lindgren, and Scoop Deville, with j-hope contributing, and produced by Scoop Deville. The track blends 90s-inspired hip-hop with a singable melody, carrying j-hope’s signature energy and optimism.

The lyrics emphasize respect for differences and challenge discrimination. The lines, such as "Hate’ll paralyze your mind" and "It costs ya nothin' to be kind" highlight the importance of compassion and understanding in society.

In an interview with BANGTANTV on YouTube about Jack in the Box, the rapper shared that the song reflects his belief that all individuals, regardless of race, culture, nationality, or status, deserve to be treated equally. He stated,

"We’re all different people. That’s what I wanted to say. Everyone should acknowledge their differences and be respected," he stated.

He then further added,

"Just like the title implies, it’s a song about equality. Regardless of what that is—race, culture, nationality, social status, position—people deserve to be on equal footing. No one is above anyone else, and no one is below anyone else."

Expand Tweet

Fans have praised the track for its powerful message, noting its subtle yet strong advocacy for inclusivity. The visualizer for = (Equal Sign) also sparked discussions, as it featured the transgender symbol, which many interpreted as a nod of support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The lyrics of the song imply deeper meanings and seek to educate people about any discrimination or prejudice they may harbor. ARMYs were overjoyed to see him speak up for social matters, albeit subtly.

The song explicitly talks about love that transcends gender and boundaries and questions the notion of discrimination. In another interview, j-hope emphasized,

"Equal Sign talks about how we are all different. Through this song, I wanted to point out that we need to appreciate our differences and that everyone should be respected."

j-hope to embark on first solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE in 2025

The BTS’ member is set to launch his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. The tour begins in Seoul with three nights at KSPO Dome from February 28. These concerts will mark his return to the stage after completing military service.

Following Seoul, the rapper will bring the tour to major cities in the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia. He will perform at venues like Barclays Center in New York and Allstate Arena in Chicago. Asian stops include Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, with the final show set for June 1 in Osaka, Japan.

Coinciding with the tour, j-hope will also release his solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, in March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback