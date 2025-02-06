On February 5, American rapper and songwriter Don Toliver shared a snippet of his upcoming track, LV Bag, featuring BTS member j-hope, on his official social media platforms. The release marks j-hope’s first musical offering since completing his mandatory military service.

Fans have been eagerly reacting to the preview, with excitement mounting around the collaboration.

The song was previously teased at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris on January 21, leaving fans speculating about its release. The snippet has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the full track.

Fans have flooded social media with excited reactions to the snippet of LV Bag. The snippet has sparked a wave of enthusiasm, with some calling for the full release to be dropped immediately. One fan commented:

"DROP IT NOW"

"Me refreshing my devices constantly waiting for that drop!" shared this fan.

"tell me the password I'll leak the song myself you wont have to worry about getting in hot waters with hybe" joked this netizen.

"hear me out !! this will be the first global hip hop hit by a korean soloist i'm not kidding..." mentioned an X user .

"HES BEEN DROPPING SNIPPETS FOR A MILLENNIUM NOW DROP THE FAWKING SONG" read a comment on X.

Others have praised the chemistry between Don Toliver and j-hope. Many have expressed their anticipation for j-hope's return to music.

"on a serious note, i really fw don toliver’s effortlessly smooth flow and unique tone.. the kind of sound that makes your mind dance to the beat. and the way his and hoseok’s voices blend together is insane!! i’m so glad it’s them two collaborating 🙏🏻" shared this fan.

"So is it safe to assume this is in hobi’s concert setlist or????" commented one individual on X.

"I am one of the fans of Tik tok and Instagram where the shorts of this song are. And we’re going crazy. But we know how Toliver works and this will be special 🫣" shared one netizen.

"Hobi has the midas touch- everything he touches turns to gold, this is so good!!" added one X user.

j-hope marks comeback with "LV Bag" release and inaugural solo world tour Hope on the Stage in 2025

j-hope marks a significant milestone in his career with the release of LV Bag, following his military discharge in October 2024. The track, produced by American musician and record producer Pharrell, is his first since the March 2024 EP Hope On the Street Vol. 1.

However, the release date of LV Bag has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, on February 6, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS' j-hope is gearing up to release new music in March 2025. A representative from the agency shared:

“J-Hope is currently preparing for a new song release in March. We will announce the official comeback date soon.”

The BTS member is also preparing to embark on his inaugural solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025.

The tour will kick off in Seoul with three performances at the KSPO Dome, starting on February 28, marking his return to the stage following his military service.

After Seoul, j-hope will take the tour to key cities in the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia. Stops in the U.S. include iconic venues like Barclays Center in New York and Allstate Arena in Chicago, while Asian destinations will feature Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

The tour will conclude on June 1 in Osaka, Japan.

In conjunction with the tour, the BTS member will release his highly anticipated solo album Beginning of a New Dream in March 2025.

