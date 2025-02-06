“Just one song or album too?” — Internet reacts as BIGHIT officially confirms BTS’ j-hope's new music release in March

On February 6, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that BTS' j-hope is preparing to release new music in March 2025. A representative from the agency stated,

“J-Hope is currently preparing to release a new song in March. We will officially announce the exact comeback date later.”

Furthermore, on January 24, BTS' rapper made his TikTok debut with a video hinting at the release date of his upcoming project. In the clip, he casually slides his phone toward the camera, revealing a lock screen clock striking 03:07—possibly signaling a March 7 release.

Prior to this, he had shared glimpses of his daily life and creative process on Instagram, captioning the post,

"New music on the way. 2025.03."

The announcement elicited enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide. However, some fans expressed confusion over the upcoming release and wondered if it would be "just one song" or a full album. A fan wrote:

"So just one song or album too?? Omg I'm so excited either way"

Social media platforms were abuzz with anticipation, with many expressing their excitement. They hoped that the upcoming release will include an album.

This man has only been discharged a month ago nd he's already dropping something i love stanning ppl who love their job," a fan wrote.

"Hope it's a full album. Of course I'll fully enjoy any song Hoseok releases. I had this happen with Yeonjun from TXT, he released his first "Solo Album" & it was just one song 'GGUM' It came as a physical album & nicely packaged, but still I hope Hoseok's has more songs," another fan wrote.

"No but dropping an album 5 months after ur discharge is crazy," another fan added.

Others speculated if the song will be released on March 7, 2025, based on his previous TikTok video.

"TOUR AND A COMEBACK," a fan remarked.

"So the pre release single is dropping on march 7th," another fan added.

"Do they ever rest? We will be listening yes yes," another fan said.

BTS' j-hope's solo world tour details, his song with American rapper Don Toliver, and more

Along with his new music announcement, j-hope revealed his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will begin with a three-night residency at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

Following the Seoul performances, the tour will proceed to various cities across North America and Asia. The announced dates and venues are as follows:

North America:

Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center – March 13 and 14

Barclays Center – March 13 and 14 Chicago, IL: Allstate Center – March 17 and 18

Allstate Center – March 17 and 18 Mexico City, Mexico: Palacio de los Deportes – March 22 and 23

Palacio de los Deportes – March 22 and 23 San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center – March 26 and 27

Frost Bank Center – March 26 and 27 Oakland, CA: Oakland Arena – March 31 and April 1

Oakland Arena – March 31 and April 1 Los Angeles, CA: BMO Stadium – April 4 and 6

Asia:

Manila, Philippines: Mall of Asia Arena – April 12 and 13

Mall of Asia Arena – April 12 and 13 Saitama, Japan: Saitama Super Arena – April 19 and 20

Saitama Super Arena – April 19 and 20 Singapore: Singapore Indoor Stadium – April 26 and 27

Singapore Indoor Stadium – April 26 and 27 Jakarta, Indonesia: Indonesia Arena, GBK – May 3 and 4

Indonesia Arena, GBK – May 3 and 4 Bangkok, Thailand: Impact Arena – May 10 and 11

Impact Arena – May 10 and 11 Macau: Galaxy Arena – May 17 and 18

Galaxy Arena – May 17 and 18 Taipei, Taiwan: NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) – May 24 and 25

NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) – May 24 and 25 Osaka, Japan: Kyocera Dome – May 31 and June 1

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale on January 22 at 3 p.m. local time. General ticket sales already commenced on January 23 at 3 p.m. local time via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

On February 5, 2025, (February 6 KST), American rapper Don Toliver shared a second snippet of his upcoming collaboration with BTS' j-hope, titled LV Bag, on his Twitter account. This teaser intensified anticipation among fans eager for the full release. However, a final release date hasn't been announced yet.

The collaboration between j-hope and Don Toliver was first unveiled during the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show in Paris on January 21, 2025. As the event concluded, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director and the producer of LV Bag, walked the runway alongside designer Nigo, with the track playing in the background.

The BTS idol serving as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, was present among the distinguished guests, witnessing the premiere of his latest musical endeavor.

In other news, BTS' j-hope becomes the first Korean and K-pop solo act to headline Los Angeles' BMO Stadium in history.

