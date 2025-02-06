"Universe said 2025 IS BTS's year" — Fans react to finding NASA's new Webb image of protoplanetary disc resembling the group's symbol

BTS fans, known as ARMYs, have taken social media by storm after discovering an unexpected connection between a recent NASA James Webb Space Telescope image and the K-pop group. The image, which shows a protoplanetary disc around a newly formed star, has been hailed as a cosmic sign.

ARMYs have pointed out that when flipped, the image resembles the group’s symbol of 2 vertical trapezoids positioned opposite each other, resembling an opening door. The picture, part of Webb's "Picture of the Month," shows HH 30, a young star surrounded by jets and a disc wind, located in the Taurus Molecular Cloud.

When ARMYs examined the image closely, they found that the structure of the protoplanetary disc, with its central line and surrounding elements, resembles the group’s logo. The discovery has sparked excitement among fans who believe the universe is aligning in favor of the K-pop group, which is expected to reunite in June 2025.

The coincidence has led to a flood of posts on social media, with many ARMYs expressing that the universe is giving a sign that 2025 will be BTS's year. The fans eagerly anticipate the group's comeback, and this cosmic event has only fueled their enthusiasm.

One post states,

"universe said 2025 IS BTS’s year"

More fans reacted to the image resemblance:

"Reminds me of Jan 2020 when NASA found a swan nebula on the same day MOTS:7 was announced. Coincidentally, black swan was the 7th track & the nebula happened to be shaped like a swan & number 7. Dynamite was released, BTS got nominated in the grammys. It was basically BTS year💜," mentions an ARMY.

"What a beautiful coincidence,🥺✨ there are always signs that the connection we have goes beyond what words express.💜🌠🪐, yellow, mikrokosmos, Magic shop...make more sense ✨," a netizen explains.

"BTS with their music has saved and helped many young people overcome depression and many more mental health problems, of course they are protected by the universe," shares one individual on X.

The timing of the Webb image release has only added to the eagerness, with fans interpreting the event as a celestial message of the group’s return and the excitement that will surround their comeback.

"The universe is always sending signals. BTS is celestially destined and protected." One ARMY comments.

"in today's episode of: nasa posting something coincidentally near bts events/comebacks!!!!!! huhu the universe really loves bangtan!!!!! they're protected as always hence, the good will always always win. 😌💜," posts this X user.

Fans have spotted a whale in NASA's new Webb image, adding to its significance for the Kpop group and its fandom. The whale symbolizes loneliness and perseverance, as seen in the group’s Whalien 52, which uses the 52-hertz whale as a metaphor for feeling isolated and unheard. In 00:00 (Zero O’Clock), the whale is portrayed as a source of comfort for ARMYs.

"I see a whale and the BTS logo 😭💜," mentions one ARMY.

"& the way (at least to me) that when you look at it on top of looking like the logo it feels like there’s a whale too, in the original picture looks like a whale🥺 please tell me I ain’t the only one seeing it🥺," points out another ARMY.

BIGHIT MUSIC confirms j-hope’s comeback and BTS members’ recent achievements

On February 6, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ j-hope will release new music in March. A representative stated,

“J-Hope is currently preparing for a new song release in March. We will announce the official comeback date soon.”

He is also set to embark on his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, starting with three concerts at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28. His solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, will drop in March.

Jin remains active in both music and entertainment. His OST Close to You for When the Stars Gossip topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart on February 4, marking his seventh solo #1. He has also made multiple variety show appearances and is confirmed as a regular cast member on Netflix’s Daehwanjang Gianjang.

While being in mandatory service, the 5-times-Grammy-nominated K-pop group’s members continue to achieve various accolades too. RM has been featured in Rolling Stone Korea’s Star of the Year: Domestic for his second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which received critical acclaim. V has won Best Music (Winter) at The Fact Music Awards 2025 for Winter Ahead ft. Park Hyo-shin, making him the only K-pop soloist to win the category three times in a row.

Jimin meanwhile, set a record on February 4, becoming the first K-pop soloist with two albums on Apple Music’s Worldwide Album Chart for 200 consecutive days. Muse and Face ranked No. 65 and No. 155 for 200 and 230 days, respectively. Jungkook, on the other hand, become the fastest Asian solo artist to surpass 17 million Spotify followers as of February 3.

Additionally, SUGA will be honored at the BTS Min Yoongi Tribute International Art Exhibition from March 4 to March 9 in Russia, recognizing his cultural influence.

With 4 members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—currently completing their military service and set to be discharged in June 2025, anticipation for BTS’s return is at an all-time high among fans.

