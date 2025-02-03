"What a great father son duo"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung credits his father's wisdom for his resilience

On January 31, Indonesia-based investment company SimInvest released an interview featuring BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung. During the interview, Taehyung shared a valuable lesson he inherited from his father, citing the phrase "Geumushirako." As a common saying in the Gyeongsang-do dialect, it roughly translates to "It’s no big deal."

The idol shared,

"Since my father is from Gyeongsang-do, so he often said, "Geumushirako”. Whenever he faced difficulties, he always told himself, "It’s no big deal," and that helped him move forward. I think I inherited that mindset from him. Whenever things are tough, I tell myself, "It’s nothing," and I keep going."

As the interview video gained traction online, ARMYs (BTS fans) praised the strong bond between Taehyung and his father, one of the fans commenting on X,

"Taehyung is so lucky to have some good role model in his life…his father is the one who cultured the morals, integrity and perseverance in Tae…what a great father son duo. Proud of his family."

Many fans highlight how this simple yet profound mindset has shaped the BTS member’s approach to life and challenges.

"“geumushirako” is such a powerful phrase, & taehyung gives us it to apply it in our day to day. his father is his inspiration, & that reflects in he approach difficulties with a positive mindset, encouraging him to move forward despite adversity," wrote one ARMY.

"He learned from the best indeed!!keep going,be successful and most importantly be happy Kim Taehyung!!!" said an X user.

"To have such a positive mindset. His parents and grandparents did such an amazing job raising him," read one comment on X.

There were also fans reflecting on how this phrase, "It’s nothing," resonates with their own lives.

"I live by his words.. and this saying helped me cope with parenting. I became a patient & a fun mom bec of V. With my eldest, i was so strict & very particular with cleanliness. And then I learnt abt his poem. Thinking that I have to breathe too.. bec "its No big deal" things can wait, house can be messy & I don't need to be anxious all the time..its really no big deal." shared an individual on X.

"You are such a inspiration to many people taehyung I hope you know that . I am so happy being your fan." commented one netizen.

"THE STRENGTH AND MINDSET HE INHERITED FROM HIS DAD? Seriously, I’m always learning from him. Like, he turns every challenge into a stepping stone, and I love how he stays grounded. His wisdom always hits different! I NEED TAEHYUNG’S MINDSET IN MY LIFE FR," added another ARMY.

Some ARMYs also recall the time V wrote a poem for his fellow BTS members, inspired by his father’s words of wisdom. One of them wrote,

"He used the saying of his father that he thinks makes him who he is, to write a whole poem and dedicated it to his members. If that ain't the purest thing, idk what is. BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER 😭😭😭"

Taehyung's father's words of wisdom have inspired BTS for years

This is not the first time V has used the phrase "Geumushirako." BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has often shared the life philosophy he inherited from his father. The phrase "Geumushirako," which means "It’s no big deal," has been a guiding principle for him.

This wisdom not only shaped Taehyung’s mindset but has also been shared with BTS members and ARMYs over the years. Back in 2018, during Run BTS! episode 56, V dedicated a heartfelt poem titled "Geumushirako" to his fellow members.

In it, he reassured them that the small mistakes and worries they carried were not as big as they seemed. A translation of Because it’s not a big deal or So what? by Kim Taehyung reads,

"Seokjin, don't be sad when you mess up the choreography. So What? You can be better next time. / Namjoon, don't be embarrassed after blowing kisses. So What? ARMYs die for those kisses."

The poem then referred to his other group mates Min Yoongi and Jung Hoseok and read,

"Yoongi, I know you want to be born as a rock in your next life-- don't worry. So What? I will carry you around to all the beautiful places. / Hoseok, don't make scary faces when we mess up the choreography. So What? Even wise men make mistakes. Please forgive us with your warm smile."

V then addressed Jimin and Jungkook and said,

"Jimin, don't stress about that day you made mistakes on stage because of your weight loss. So What? It won't change the fact that you're the most stunning person on stage. / Jungkook, don't bully us and don't work out to bully us even more. So What? Maknaes are supposed to be cute. Your muscles aren't."

Taehyung revisited this phrase in 2021 during an interview on You Quiz on the Block. When discussing their trainee days, RM revealed that one piece of advice from Taehyung’s father became a shared motto for the group.

"Among what Taehyung's father has told us, there was one line that we all remembered as a slogan," RM said.

Taehyung then elaborated on how "Geumushirako" helped them through difficult moments.

"If there's something tough, "geu-meu-si-ra-ggo". You can just rise from it again. When you are struggling,"Geu-meu-si-ra-ggo", you can just move on. Like these examples, it helps to navigate."

V and other BTS members SUGA, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to finish their required military service by June 2025.

