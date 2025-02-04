"He is unstoppable" — ARMYs rejoice as BTS's Jin makes history with 7 #1 solo hits on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS's Jin is back in the spotlight; this time, it is for his latest OST, Close to You, from the drama series When the Stars Gossip.

On February 4, the single topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart, making it Jin's seventh solo hit at #1. He also became the first South Korean soloist with the highest number of #1s on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

ARMYs took to the internet to praise Jin for his latest achievement. They flooded X with congratulatory messages for him.

"Our crowned Prince has done it again! Expect seokjin to always achieve the impossible nmw. he is unstoppable," a fan reacted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"What makes this even more significant n precious...ITS ALL ORGANIC ACHIEVEMENTS...even without the huge support like the others got..PROUD AND GRATEFUL TO THOSE WHO SUPPORTED JIN ..these are people who knows the meaning of GRATITUDE..THANK YOU," another fan commented.

"Congratulations Jin. You will always be my NO. 1," another fan remarked.

"This is Kim Seokjin!!" a netizen wrote.

Some netizens remarked that today is quite an eventful day for the singer, with the release of his upcoming show's teaser, the RUN Jin telecast, the unveiling of the ALO X Jin collab on Instagram, and the chart-topping achievement.

"there’s so much going on in seokjination today im soo happy & proud of seokjin," another netizen wrote.

"Seokjin gurlies having a field day today!" reacted one fan.

Amidst all of this, one fan took the time to mention how important Jin is for his company's financial success.

"Kim Seokjin is truly the HYBE money maker!" a fan pointed out.

Jin became the third act from Korea with most #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart

With Close to You debuting at #1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, Jin became the third South Korean act to have the most songs on the chart, following closely behind his bandmates BTS and BLACKPINK.

Another interesting piece of trivia is that the last three singles by the singer to reach the top of the World Digital Song Sales chart are from his debut solo album, Happy. These songs are Heart on the Window, featuring Wendy of RED VELVET, Falling, and I'll Be There.

Other songs by him that have made it to the top of the charts are The Astronaut, Yours, and Super Tuna. Apart from BTS, BLACKPINK, and Jin, the others in the top 5 spots are J-hope and Suga, tied for the 4th spot, while Jimin, RM, and Psy share the 5th spot.

Jin is all set to appear in Netflix's variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B

The BTS singer is gearing up to appear in Netflix's upcoming variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Expand Tweet

In the show, Kian84, known for his reality show I Live Alone, opens a guest house on a remote island. The. BTS singer is making his appearance as a guest on the show. Fans are hyped to witness the raw, unapologetic energy of Jin that they love in variety shows.

Kian's Bizarre B&B is scheduled to premiere in the second quarter of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback