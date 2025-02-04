"JIN ALO GLOBAL AMBASSADOR" — Internet react to BTS idol's latest ALO video ad campaign inspired by "self-love"

On February 4, 2025, EYESMAGAZINE released a new video ad campaign featuring BTS' Jin as ALO's brand ambassador. This collaboration garnered significant attention, especially with the campaign's theme of "self-love," which mirrors the message from Jin's famous single, Epiphany.

In October 2024, ALO Yoga, a premium athletic apparel brand, announced Jin as its newest global ambassador. This partnership aligned with ALO Yoga's ethos of mindfulness and balance.

Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, ALO Yoga stands for "air, land, and ocean," reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility. The brand has gained prominence for its stylish and functional activewear that promotes both physical and mental well-being.

Recently, ALO Yoga released a video showcasing BTS member modeling their apparel. The collaboration was well-received, with many expressing excitement over the musician's association with a brand that emphasizes holistic wellness. One fan wrote:

"JIN ALO GLOBAL AMBASSADOR"

Fans highlighted that ALO did the right thing in choosing the BTS idol as their ambassador.

"Ahhh love the advocacy," a fan wrote.

"Imagine having a face like this being the ambassador for your brand omg," another fan wrote.

"I'd let him sneak into my house and kidnap me," another fan joked.

Others stated the BTS singer was the right pick to represent the latest campaign's message to "embrace themselves."

"Thank goodness he acts silly and cute or else i'd be dieing of heart attacks if he was like this 24/7. The power of this stance and his face is too much!" a fan commented.

"JIN KEEPS GETTING YOUNGER AND YOUNGER PLS. WORLDWIDE HANDSOME FOR A REASON," another fan wrote.

"Self-love? Inspiring people to embrace themselves just as they are? They picked the right ambassador for that let me tell you," another fan added.

BTS' Jin's releases Happy album and brand ambassadorship

On November 15, 2024, the Grammy-nominated musician released his first solo album titled Happy. The album consists of six tracks, including the lead single Running Wild and the pre-release track I'll Be There, which was unveiled on October 25, 2024.

In July 2024, the artist was appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the French luxury jewelry brand FRED. The following month, in August 2024, Italian luxury fashion house Gucci announced him as their newest global brand ambassador.

In September 2024, he became the first male global ambassador for the South Korean skincare brand Laneige, fronting their Cream Skin campaign.

On July 14, 2024, BTS's Jin participated in the Olympic Torch Relay in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. He carried the torch from the Louvre Pyramid along Rue de Rivoli to the Place du Carrousel, handing it off to French skier Sandra Laoura.

The 2024 Paris Olympics marked one of his first major public appearances following his completion of mandatory military service in June 2024.

