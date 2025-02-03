BTS' Jin's 'HAPPY' album release reportedly contributes to HYBE Q4 2024 sales increase

On February 3, 2025, The Bell News reported that HYBE Corporation saw a significant uptick in its fourth-quarter 2024 sales due to BTS' Jin debut solo album release. Jin's debut solo album, Happy, launched on November 15, 2024.

The Bell News reported that according to FN Guide, HYBE reported combined sales of 665.2 billion won ($455 million) with an operational profit of 84.2 billion won ($57.6 million) for Q4 of 2024. Despite a 5.54% decline in operating profit, sales rose 9.3 percent annually.

Previously, a report by Yuanta Securities on September 3, 2024, predicted an increase in HYBE's revenue following Jin's album release, significantly bolstering the label's Q4 2024 financials. Following the announcement of Happy, HYBE's stock experienced a 3.23% increase, reaching 194,900 KRW ($141.4) on October 21, 2024.

Per an allkpop report, HYBE achieved a historic milestone in 2023, becoming the first South Korean entertainment company to surpass an annual revenue of 2 trillion KRW (approximately $1.54 billion). This achievement was driven by strong album sales by BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, SUGA, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN. The 2023 solo concert of BTS' SUGA also contributed to this profit increase.

However, 2024 presented challenges. As per a November 2024 report by allkpop, the third quarter saw a 1.9% year-on-year decline in sales, totaling 527.8 billion KRW, and a significant 98.6% drop in net profit, amounting to 1.4 billion KRW. These declines were attributed to a lighter release schedule and increased operational costs.

The Bell News reported that the release of Happy in the fourth quarter provided a much-needed boost owing to Jin's successful solo debut.

More about BTS' Jin's Happy album and its tracklist

Following his completion of mandatory military service in June 2024, the Grammy-nominated musician embarked on his solo musical journey. The pre-release single, I'll Be There, dropped on October 25, 2024, setting the stage for the full album.

Happy comprises six tracks, including collaborations with international artists, and delves into themes of freedom, courage, and hope. The title track, Running Wild, encourages listeners to embrace new adventures, reflecting Jin's evolved musical style.

The album's tracklist is as follows:

I'll Be There Running Wild (co-written with Gary Barlow of Take That) Another Level Heart on the Window (featuring Wendy of Red Velvet) Falling (with Taka of ONE OK ROCK) I will come to you

Heart on the Window is a ballad that showcases the BTS idol's vocal range alongside Red Velvet's Wendy's vocals. Falling presents a duet with Taka, blending their distinct styles into a compelling rock piece.

The collaboration with Gary Barlow on Running Wild brings a British pop influence, adding a unique dimension to the album.

Happy achieved impressive chart positions globally. In South Korea, it secured No. 3 on the Circle Album Chart, while in Japan, it debuted at No. 2 on the Japanese Oricon Combined Albums Chart. Internationally, the album reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200.

In a historic moment, BTS' Jin participated as a torchbearer for South Korea during the Olympic torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The Olympic torch relay covered approximately 7,500 miles over 69 days, culminating in the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024.

Additionally, the BTS idol became the first-ever global ambassador for the French luxury jewelry house FRED in June 2024. He was also announced as the global ambassador for Gucci, LANEIGE, and ALO in August, September, and Octobe respectively.

