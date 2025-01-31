BTS’ RM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, G-Dragon, & more named Rolling Stone Korea ‘Star of the Year 2024’- Complete list

On January 31, Rolling Stone Korea released an article on Star of the Year: Domestic, featuring BTS' RM, BLACKPINK's Rosé & Jennie, and more. The article ranks and introduces nine artists who are leading the present and future of K-pop.

The list was created by considering artists who have crossed global stages and contributed to challenging the music industry by breaking down genre boundaries. The complete list of South Korean artists included in Rolling Stone Korea's Star of the Year (Domestic) list:

aespa

G-Dragon

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

BLACKPINK's Rosé

DAY6

BTS' RM

Taeyeon

BLACKPINK's Jennie

(G)I-DLE

All you need to know about Rolling Stone Korea's Domestic list for Star of the Year 2024

In addition to the list and ranking released by Rolling Stone Korea, the article included descriptions explaining the reason behind each artist's placement. The K-pop girl group aespa was recognized for their mature music and concepts, along with their powerful music and experimental sounds, especially through their albums Armageddon and Whiplash.

G-Dragon, the icon of K-pop, was highlighted for his return and solo comeback with POWER, which received an overwhelming response from the public. NewJeans was depicted as the future of K-pop, thanks to their sophisticated music and Y2K aesthetics, earning them a spot on Rolling Stone Korea's Star of the Year 2024 list.

"It has secured a solid position in the global market by continuously dominating the Billboard charts, and has been recognized for both popularity and musicality with albums such as [How Sweet] and [Supernatural]. Its brand power is also overwhelming, and it is exerting influence in various fields such as fashion and advertising."

They were also commended for their global market domination in terms of both fandom power and chart presence. SEVENTEEN's identity as the self-produced idol was commended by Rolling Stone Korea, especially given the positive responses they received for their 2024 activities. BLACKPINK's Rosé, who released her solo debut in 2024, was commended for her musical depth and sincerity.

DAY6 earned a spot for pioneering a new path in band music. The magazine commended the band's emotional melodies and solid performance skills. BTS' RM, who released his second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in 2024, was applauded for the positive reviews it received from both critics and listeners regarding its deep lyrics and experimental melodies.

"As the leader of BTS, RM has established a solid musical identity as a solo artist. His second solo album [Right Place, Wrong Person], released in 2024, received rave reviews from critics and listeners for its deep lyrics and experimental sounds, further expanding his territory as a 'musician' rather than just K-pop."

Taeyeon was highlighted for her mature music in 2024, which explored more diverse genres. BLACKPINK's Jennie was also included on the list for her intense activities as a soloist. Lastly, (G)I-DLE secured a spot on the Star of the Year list for their unique music style and concept.

Following the article's release, fans and netizens have been congratulating the artists featured on the list.

