“This is called organic"—Fans rejoice as BTS' Jimin’s ‘Who’ becomes the highest ranking K-pop act on HITSDD’s U.S. Top 30 Smash Hits list

BTS' Jimin’s song Who secured 14th spot on the Hits Daily Double's (HITSDD) U.S. Top 30 Smash Hits list. The publication shared the list on February 27, 2025 ranking the most-streamed songs in the country. Among them, Who took the spot with 497,029,000 streams, making the vocalist the highest-ranking K-pop soloist on the chart.

Compiled based on U.S. audio streams to date, the list highlights tracks that are currently dominating the marketplace. The rankings reflect streaming trends, with U.S. streams typically accounting for 35% of a song’s total global streams.

According to Hits Daily Double, these streams are valued at approximately $0.004 per play for rights holders. The full list showcases top 30 most-played songs in the U.S.

The BTS member's achievement sparked excitement among fans, who celebrated the song’s popularity. Some netizens highlighted the K-pop idol's impact despite being on military hiatus. One fan wrote:

"This is called organic 🤫"

"Insane! So proud of our Jimin!" said this ARMY (BTS fandom name).

"Congratulations JIMIN Global IT BOY 💐💐🎊🎊🥳🥳" posted an X user.

"Jimin is such a king, the numbers he pulls with almost 0 playlisting, while enlisted, without promoting the song, on a foreign market as a non-western solo act is insane" read one comment on X.

"Jimin competing with western artists this is insane " commented an individual on X.

The BTS member reached this milestone with a pre-recorded track released post-enlistment, which continues to perform strongly on global charts. Fans couldn’t help but praise the vocalist for that.

"Doing it without the industry's support 🔥🔥" commented one fan.

"When ORGANIC WINS Over Payola 🤩 JIMIN did it Without Airplay, No promo NO playlisting Simply just Best Support from his JIMERICA Fans Jimin has The Biggest, Strongest & Solid Fanbase in USA now Every cmpny dream to hv fans like this for their artist 🔥🔥🥰 USA IS JIMINLAND" wrote one netizen.

"Can’t believe that radio completely ignored this smash hit and is playing songs that didn’t even make to this list" said one comment on X.

"Jimin is there with a song that he released while being in the 🪖 legend" added this fan.

Jimin’s Who continues to dominate charts, achieves historic sales milestones

BTS member performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2021. (Image via Getty)

Released on July 19, 2024, Who is the lead track from his second studio album Muse under Big Hit Music. The song secured the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s daily global rankings shortly after its release.

It made a strong debut in the UK, landing at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart by July 26, 2024, marking Park Jimin’s highest-charting solo single in the country. In January 2025, the song returned to the UK top five.

In the US, Who entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 14 for the week of August 3, 2024, making it the highest-charting new entry that week. It also became the best-selling song of its release week, topping the Digital Song Sales chart. With this, he became the K-pop soloist with most No. 1 entries on the chart, marking his sixth song to achieve this feat.

In its debut week, Who amassed 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales globally, propelling it to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Beyond its US success, the song dominated the Global Excl. US chart, earning 76 million streams and 76,000 sales outside the country.

In the US, the song was certified 2× Platinum by the RIAA for surpassing 2 million units sold. In the UK, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) awarded it Gold certification for exceeding 400,000 units sold. This milestone made Who the first solo song by a Korean artist to receive the certification in the UK since PSY’s Gangnam Style in 2012.

Alongside its commercial success, the song earned the Promise singer 3 Melon Weekly Popularity Awards for the weeks of July 29, August 5, and August 19, 2024, and a music show win on M Countdown on August 8, 2024.

Beyond the music industry, Who made a cultural impact as it was featured in various international sports events. On February 9, 2025, the song played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, during a Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese, in one of Italy’s largest stadiums.

Recognizing its global reach, the song also earned 3 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including K-pop Song of the Year, K-pop Artist of the Year, and Best Lyrics. Additionally, Jimin, along with his bandmate Jungkook, received a nomination for Favorite On-Screen Duo for their roles in Are You Sure?!. The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place on March 17, 2025.

In other news, BTS members SUGA, RM, V and Jungkook are expected to complete their military service and return by June 2025.

